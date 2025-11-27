Türkiye calls for global push to stop violence in Sudan

ANKARA

Türkiye’s top security body on Nov. 26 urged regional and global powers to step up coordinated efforts to halt Sudan’s escalating violence.

In a statement issued after a biannual National Security Council meeting, Ankara called on “all international actors, especially regional countries,” to act jointly to “immediately stop the massacres being suffered by innocent civilians and to take steps to end the conflict in the country.”

Sudan has been mired in a devastating war since April 2023, when tensions between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into full-scale fighting. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly 12 million displaced, according to aid agencies, marking one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The council’s appeal came amid a new wave of diplomatic activity. RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo this week announced a unilateral three-month ceasefire, though the army later accused his forces of attacking a key military base in the country’s south.

More than two years of fighting has seen both sides repeatedly violate ceasefire deals, leaving mediators with little leverage.

International alarm has mounted in recent weeks as reports of atrocities in El-Fasher surfaced. Amnesty International has accused the RSF of committing war crimes during its offensive on the city at the end of October.