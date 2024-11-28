Palestinian actress’ scenes removed from ‘Gladiator II’

Palestinian actress’ scenes removed from ‘Gladiator II’

ISTANBUL
Palestinian actress’ scenes removed from ‘Gladiator II’

The highly anticipated film "Gladiator 2" has sparked controversy after scenes featuring Palestinian-Egyptian actress May Calamawy were reportedly cut due to her vocal support for Palestine.

Calamawy, who was cast in a significant role, saw her screen time reduced to brief and only silent appearances after publicly criticizing Israel's 2023 Gaza attacks.

The decision has reignited concerns over Hollywood's political climate and its alignment with pro-Israel interests.

Originally, Calamawy’s role was marketed as central to the storyline, with her character playing a key part in the narrative alongside Paul Mescal’s character, Lucius.

However, after she voiced her opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza and expressed support for Palestinians, her scenes were nearly entirely excised from the film.

The drastic reduction in her role, contrary to initial announcements, has been widely seen as a response to her political stance.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of censorship and backlash against individuals in entertainment who express solidarity with Palestine.

Actress Melissa Barrera faced a similar fate when she was removed from "Scream 7" after criticizing Israel's actions during the Gaza conflict.

Barrera’s posts, which condemned the Israeli attacks and highlighted the suffering of Palestinians, were deemed "antisemitic" by the film’s producers, leading to her dismissal.

These moves have fueled accusations that Hollywood is silencing Palestinian voices and restricting freedom of expression in favor of political agendas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
LATEST NEWS

  1. Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

    Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

  2. Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

    Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

  3. Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

    Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

  4. Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

    Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

  5. Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

    Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
Recommended
Glass bottles being repurposed into ornaments in Cappadocia

Glass bottles being repurposed into ornaments in Cappadocia
HIV activist to use Charlize Therons Instagram for a day

HIV activist to use Charlize Theron's Instagram for a day
Akmanastır: A hidden historical gem in central Anatolia

Akmanastır: A hidden historical gem in central Anatolia
Jolie gives performance of her last decade

Jolie gives performance of her last decade
‘Horsepower’ opens at Rahmi M Koç Museum

‘Horsepower’ opens at Rahmi M Koç Museum
Intimate documentary captures the Beatles goofing around

Intimate documentary captures the Beatles goofing around
Barracks to become a cultural center

Barracks to become a cultural center
WORLD London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿