Palestinian actress’ scenes removed from ‘Gladiator II’

ISTANBUL

The highly anticipated film "Gladiator 2" has sparked controversy after scenes featuring Palestinian-Egyptian actress May Calamawy were reportedly cut due to her vocal support for Palestine.

Calamawy, who was cast in a significant role, saw her screen time reduced to brief and only silent appearances after publicly criticizing Israel's 2023 Gaza attacks.

The decision has reignited concerns over Hollywood's political climate and its alignment with pro-Israel interests.

Originally, Calamawy’s role was marketed as central to the storyline, with her character playing a key part in the narrative alongside Paul Mescal’s character, Lucius.

However, after she voiced her opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza and expressed support for Palestinians, her scenes were nearly entirely excised from the film.

The drastic reduction in her role, contrary to initial announcements, has been widely seen as a response to her political stance.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of censorship and backlash against individuals in entertainment who express solidarity with Palestine.

Actress Melissa Barrera faced a similar fate when she was removed from "Scream 7" after criticizing Israel's actions during the Gaza conflict.

Barrera’s posts, which condemned the Israeli attacks and highlighted the suffering of Palestinians, were deemed "antisemitic" by the film’s producers, leading to her dismissal.

These moves have fueled accusations that Hollywood is silencing Palestinian voices and restricting freedom of expression in favor of political agendas.