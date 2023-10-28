Pakistan embassy hosts event to mark Türkiye's 100th anniversary

ANKARA

The Pakistan embassy in Ankara has hosted a special event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, bringing together Turkish dignitaries, diplomats and leaders from various sectors.

The event, held at the embassy premises on Oct. 27, was marked by a traditional Pakistani brunch and speeches emphasizing the deep-rooted bonds between the two nations.

Pakistani Ambassador to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid welcomed prominent figures, including Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, several MPs, former minister Mehmet Mehdi Eker, Ostim University rector Murat Yülek, and former Turkish ambassadors to Pakistan Rauf Engin Soysal and Mustafa Yurdakul.

Academia, business and media representatives also graced the occasion.

During his speech, Junaid extended heartfelt congratulations to the Turkish nation and paid tribute to the "visionary leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk," the founder of modern Türkiye.

Junaid acknowledged Atatürk's role in the war of liberation and the subsequent establishment of the republic, underscoring the "enduring commitment and vision of the Turkish people in building a prosperous and democratic nation despite numerous challenges."

The ambassador said the centenary of the republic symbolizes Türkiye's "dedication and achievements over the past century." He highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, describing them as "one nation-two states."

This relationship, he stated, is based on common religious, cultural and linguistic affinities as well as a shared history.

Ali Şahin, head of an inter-parliamentary friendship group between Ankara and Islamabad, praised the centuries-old "brotherly and strategic relations between the two countries," emphasizing their role as a source of mutual strength and regional stability.

Ankara mayor, for his part, reiterated the deep historical, cultural and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, expressing confidence that this friendship "would continue to strengthen in the years to come." Yavaş emphasized the growth of this bond based on shared values and mutual interests, fostering a strong and lasting partnership.

Şahin echoed similar sentiments, praising the exemplary relations between the countries. The governor highlighted the solidarity displayed by both countries during times of need and their consistent support for each other on regional and global platforms.