Over 500,000 penalized in traffic inspections

ANKARA
More than 500,000 drivers faced penalties during nationwide traffic inspections conducted between Jan. 2 and 9, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

Around 3.25 million vehicles were checked over the seven-day period, Yerlikaya said in a post via X on Jan. 12.

The inspections led to penalties for 76 drivers using unauthorized light or audible warning devices, often exploited by some to gain right of way despite no connection to emergency services.

Authorities also penalized 126,229 drivers for speeding violations and 28,702 drivers for failing to complete required periodic vehicle inspections.

Other common infractions included 25,353 penalties for seat belt violations, 15,648 for driving without a license, and 9,024 for lacking mandatory financial liability insurance.

Yerlikaya also highlighted efforts to ensure pedestrian safety. In 2024, authorities issued penalties to 71,021 drivers and 3,026 pedestrians for failing to adhere to safety rules.

"Please obey traffic rules," the minister wrote. "Journeys are meant to bring you together with your loved ones, not to separate."

