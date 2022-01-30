Over 2,000 irregular migrants caught

ISTANBUL

Security forces have caught more than 2,000 irregular migrants and nearly 130 human traffickers in simultaneous operations across the country, according to the Interior Ministry.

Units from the police force, the gendarmerie command and the Coast Guard conducted checks and inspections as part efforts to prevent irregular migrations and apprehend peopled involved in human trafficking, the ministry said in a statement.

More than 36,000 security personnel checked abandoned buildings, neighborhoods where foreign nationals mostly live, entertainment venues, truck parks, bus terminals and public transport stations at over 8,800 locations.

As a result of those nationwide checks, 2,028 irregular migrants and 127 human traffickers, including 72 foreign nationals, were captured. Six of those apprehended were either members of or have links to the terror organizations, the ministry said.

Security forces also seized seven trucks, minivan, buses and cars which are used for human trafficking as well as counterfeit passports, six shotguns and a small amount of drugs, including marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine.