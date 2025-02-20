Over 1,500 artists to showcase work at ArtAnkara

ANKARA

The 11th edition of ArtAnkara International Contemporary Art Fair opens today, bringing together more than 1,500 artists and art enthusiasts from Türkiye and abroad.

Speaking at a press conference, ArtAnkara Chairman Bilgin Aygül stated that the fair will feature around 150 galleries and over 1,500 artists.

Aygül noted that artists from 40 countries and various galleries will participate in the event, which will take place at the ATO Congress.

He also announced that an awards ceremony will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 21, followed by a concert by the Musa Göçmen Symphony Orchestra.

Aygül emphasized that students from Fine Arts High Schools across Türkiye will have free access to the fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and that Fine Arts Faculty students visiting from outside Ankara will also be able to attend free of charge.

Highlighting the increasing number of galleries and artists in Ankara, Aygül recalled that more than 10,000 visitors from all 81 provinces of Türkiye attended last year’s fair.

“Having 77,000 people visit an art fair last year was remarkable. This year, we will have concerts and 28 panel discussions. Additionally, women's costumes designed by the State Theaters, as well as costumes made from recycled materials, will be on display and definitely worth seeing,” he said.

Aygül noted that nearly 300 international artists will take part in the fair and expressed optimism despite global crises.

Bilgin Aygül also shared ATİS Fuarcılık’s upcoming plans, stating, “In April, we will represent Türkiye at ArtMoscow with our galleries and artists. After that, we will organize an event in Riyadh.”

He further announced that a contemporary art fair covering the entire region will be held in cooperation with the Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Sept. 18 to 21.

The fair will be open to visitors at the ATO Congress from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Feb. 23.