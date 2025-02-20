Over 1,500 artists to showcase work at ArtAnkara

Over 1,500 artists to showcase work at ArtAnkara

ANKARA
Over 1,500 artists to showcase work at ArtAnkara

The 11th edition of ArtAnkara International Contemporary Art Fair opens today, bringing together more than 1,500 artists and art enthusiasts from Türkiye and abroad.

Speaking at a press conference, ArtAnkara Chairman Bilgin Aygül stated that the fair will feature around 150 galleries and over 1,500 artists.

Aygül noted that artists from 40 countries and various galleries will participate in the event, which will take place at the ATO Congress.

He also announced that an awards ceremony will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 21, followed by a concert by the Musa Göçmen Symphony Orchestra.

Aygül emphasized that students from Fine Arts High Schools across Türkiye will have free access to the fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and that Fine Arts Faculty students visiting from outside Ankara will also be able to attend free of charge.

Highlighting the increasing number of galleries and artists in Ankara, Aygül recalled that more than 10,000 visitors from all 81 provinces of Türkiye attended last year’s fair.

“Having 77,000 people visit an art fair last year was remarkable. This year, we will have concerts and 28 panel discussions. Additionally, women's costumes designed by the State Theaters, as well as costumes made from recycled materials, will be on display and definitely worth seeing,” he said.

Aygül noted that nearly 300 international artists will take part in the fair and expressed optimism despite global crises.

Bilgin Aygül also shared ATİS Fuarcılık’s upcoming plans, stating, “In April, we will represent Türkiye at ArtMoscow with our galleries and artists. After that, we will organize an event in Riyadh.”

He further announced that a contemporary art fair covering the entire region will be held in cooperation with the Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Sept. 18 to 21.

The fair will be open to visitors at the ATO Congress from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Feb. 23.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  2. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  3. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  4. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

  5. Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief

    Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Recommended
İzmir’s historic factory transformed into cultural hub

İzmir’s historic factory transformed into cultural hub
‘100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project’ launched

‘100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project’ launched
The Netherlands to return artifacts to Nigeria looted during colonial times

The Netherlands to return artifacts to Nigeria looted during colonial times
Clues to ancient ironmaking discovered in Türkiye

Clues to ancient ironmaking discovered in Türkiye
Egypt unveils first ancient royal tomb since Tutankhamun

Egypt unveils first ancient royal tomb since Tutankhamun
Ne Zha 2 becomes highest-grossing animated film

'Ne Zha 2' becomes highest-grossing animated film
Revamped Finnish museum says Good Bye, Lenin

Revamped Finnish museum says 'Good Bye, Lenin!'
WORLD Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the captive Shiri Bibas.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿