Outgoing Dutch diplomat’s farewell video attracts attention

ANKARA

A video of Deputy Head of Mission in the Dutch Embassy to Ankara Erik Weststrate prepared for his farewell to Türkiye attracted great attention on social media.

Weststrate shared the video on social media on Aug. 9 and described the places he visited in front of the map of Türkiye expressing his admiration.

“Hello everyone, I’m in my office and I have a map with me as you can see. Let me explain to you the reason for this map. I’m leaving Türkiye today, I want to show you on this map where I’ve been in Türkiye. I traveled everywhere from Edirne to Şırnak, from Kars to Datça,” he said.

“I have seen your beautiful country from all sides, ate your beautiful food, met beautiful people. I experienced four seasons in one day and enjoyed nature. Your country is very beautiful and I will miss your country very much, but it’s time to leave,” he added.

Later in the video, he visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

“I started my job here five years ago and I wanted to finish here again. I want to say goodbye to you in the presence of Atatürk. Thank you for everything. For five years, we lived sadness, joy, in short, life. Thanks for being a part of our lives. We are leaving very sad,” he said.

The post, published on Twitter, received thousands of likes in a short time.