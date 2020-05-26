Ottoman fountain to be brought to life

YALOVA

A historical fountain built in 1909 by the Ottoman Sultan Mehmet Reşad in the Marmara province of Yalova will be restored.

The fountain, which has a height of 3.65 meters and a width of 2.20 meters, is located in the village of Güneyköy, where the grandchildren of people who migrated from Dagestan in the 1880’s live.

The fountain, considered one of the most important Ottoman monuments in the region, will be restored to its former glory with a project with a budget of 940,000 liras ($140,000).

Hacı Murat Erhan, the head of the village, said that the settlement in the village was shaped around the mosque built in the 1880’s.

Noting that the fountain was one of the first works built by Mehmet Reşad when he came to the throne, Erhan said that the monument was the only fountain built by a sultan in 36,000 villages of Turkey.

The village square will also be adapted to the Ottoman culture within the scope of the project.

One of the historical houses in the square will be modeled and the houses around it will be arranged accordingly.