Oruç Reis to continue East Med exploration until Sept 12

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey has again extended its energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean through its ship the Oruç Reis, this time by 11 days, until Sept. 12.

Turkey on Aug. 31 night issued a Navtex (navigational alert) announcing an extension of the Oruç Reis's research activities accompanied by the Cengiz Han and Ataman vessels.

Earlier, Turkey had announced the ship's mission would continue through Sept. 1.

Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information.

Earlier this month Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal, spurning Turkey's goodwill gesture in halting its search.

Declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorized the Oruç Reis to continue its activities in an area within Turkey's continental shelf.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the only solution to the dispute lies through dialogue and negotiation to reach win-win sharing, and has urged Athens to respect Turkey's rights.