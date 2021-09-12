Orthodox monastery opens to visitors after restoration

TRABZON

An Orthodox monastery in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Trabzon has reopened after restoration works, welcoming visitors once again.

Panagia Keramesta, also known as Kızlar (Girls) Monastery in Turkey, is believed to be constructed during the reign of then-Byzantine Emperor Alexios III. It took its final shape in the 19th century after several renovations over the centuries.

The monastery comprises a rock church on the south side, a chapel near the entrance and a few cells.

The church contains inscriptions and portraits of Alexios III, Theodora, his wife, and Irene, his mother.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trabzon Mayor Murat Zorluoğlu said that visiting the monastery would be free of charge until Oct. 15.

“This place was also designed as a living museum. It will play a very important role in the cultural and artistic life of Trabzon throughout the year,” he said.

The historical place was opened to visitors following a concert by the famous Turkish pianist Tuluyhan Uğurlu.