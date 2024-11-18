UN names Antalya’s Ormana among best tourism villages

ANTALYA

Ormana, a quaint village perched at the summit of the Toros Mountains in the southern province of Antalya, has earned a spot on the "Best Tourism Villages 2024" list by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Known for its historical button houses — distinctive structures built with cedar wood and masonry stone without mortar or plaster — and a grape festival that has been celebrated for 57 years, the village stands out as a unique cultural and natural destination.

The UNWTO launched the initiative in 2021 to celebrate villages that excel in preserving traditions and promoting sustainable tourism by integrating local values into tourism practices.

“Tourism is a vital tool for inclusion, empowering rural communities to protect and value their rich cultural heritage while driving sustainable development,” U.N. Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

“The Best Tourism Villages initiative not only recognizes the remarkable achievements of these villages but also highlights the transformative power of tourism. By leveraging their unique assets, these communities can foster economic growth, promote local traditions, and enhance the quality of life for their residents. We celebrate the villages that have embraced tourism as a pathway to empowerment and community well-being, demonstrating that sustainable practices can lead to a brighter future for all.”

Villages are evaluated based on nine key criteria, including cultural and natural resources, community well-being, value chain integration and tourism development.

Out of over 260 applications from more than 60 UNWTO member states, 55 villages were honored this year, with Ormana as Türkiye’s sole representative.

A village of 600 people

Home to just 600 residents, Ormana features approximately 300 historical button houses. Ormana also boasts a connection to the historical Silk Road and a lineage for horses tied to Ottoman Sipahi traditions.

“We restored the button houses and opened many to tourism, ensuring their survival for future generations,” said Tolga Özgüven, director of an initiative founded to preserve its heritage.

“After initially applying to the World Tourism Organization in 2021, we refined our preparations and reapplied through the Turkish Tourism Promotion Agency (TGA) this year. We are proud to represent Türkiye alongside 55 villages globally.”

Ormana is also becoming a rural tourism hotspot, with seven boutique hotels offering a combined 170 beds to tourists drawn by the village’s natural beauty.