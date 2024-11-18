UN names Antalya’s Ormana among best tourism villages

UN names Antalya’s Ormana among best tourism villages

ANTALYA
UN names Antalya’s Ormana among best tourism villages

Ormana, a quaint village perched at the summit of the Toros Mountains in the southern province of Antalya, has earned a spot on the "Best Tourism Villages 2024" list by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Known for its historical button houses — distinctive structures built with cedar wood and masonry stone without mortar or plaster — and a grape festival that has been celebrated for 57 years, the village stands out as a unique cultural and natural destination.

The UNWTO launched the initiative in 2021 to celebrate villages that excel in preserving traditions and promoting sustainable tourism by integrating local values into tourism practices.

“Tourism is a vital tool for inclusion, empowering rural communities to protect and value their rich cultural heritage while driving sustainable development,” U.N. Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

“The Best Tourism Villages initiative not only recognizes the remarkable achievements of these villages but also highlights the transformative power of tourism. By leveraging their unique assets, these communities can foster economic growth, promote local traditions, and enhance the quality of life for their residents. We celebrate the villages that have embraced tourism as a pathway to empowerment and community well-being, demonstrating that sustainable practices can lead to a brighter future for all.”

Villages are evaluated based on nine key criteria, including cultural and natural resources, community well-being, value chain integration and tourism development.

Out of over 260 applications from more than 60 UNWTO member states, 55 villages were honored this year, with Ormana as Türkiye’s sole representative.

A village of 600 people

Home to just 600 residents, Ormana features approximately 300 historical button houses. Ormana also boasts a connection to the historical Silk Road and a lineage for horses tied to Ottoman Sipahi traditions.

“We restored the button houses and opened many to tourism, ensuring their survival for future generations,” said Tolga Özgüven, director of an initiative founded to preserve its heritage.

“After initially applying to the World Tourism Organization in 2021, we refined our preparations and reapplied through the Turkish Tourism Promotion Agency (TGA) this year. We are proud to represent Türkiye alongside 55 villages globally.”

Ormana is also becoming a rural tourism hotspot, with seven boutique hotels offering a combined 170 beds to tourists drawn by the village’s natural beauty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute
Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts
Erdoğan hopes for bolder steps toward peace from US

Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US
Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Bahçeli says no disagreement with Erdoğan

Bahçeli says 'no disagreement' with Erdoğan
7 MPs face immunity revocation motions

7 MPs face immunity revocation motions
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿