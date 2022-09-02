Orient Express in Istanbul after three-year hiatus

Orient Express in Istanbul after three-year hiatus

ISTANBUL
Orient Express in Istanbul after three-year hiatus

Europe’s first cross-continental train, the Orient Express shuttling between Paris and Istanbul has arrived in Türkiye after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The train departing from Paris visited Budapest, Bucharest, Varna and the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne before arriving in Istanbul.

The passengers of the Orient Express, which arrived at the station in the metropolis’ Bakırköy district on Aug. 31, were welcomed with traditional clothes and treats.

The train, which will leave the country on Sept. 2 and return Paris through Bucharest, Budapest, Vienna, had 54 passengers in 16 cars, including nine sleeping, two lounge, three restaurant, a service and a bar car.

Pascal Deyrolle, the head of the company operating the train, came to Türkiye last May to organize the train’s 2022 program and visited Turkish State Railways (TCDD). With a special protocol signed between the French company and TCDD, the Orient Express once again set out on its journey to Istanbul on Aug. 27 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Orient Express started to run services to different European states in 1883.

The then most luxurious train carried kings, noblemen, diplomats, politicians and spies across the continent. Among these were Ferdinand I of Bulgaria, French President Paul Dechanel, Leopold II of Belgium and spy Mata Hari.

The famous Pera Palace Hotel was built for these passengers traveling in luxury to stay in a comfortable place in Istanbul, the last stop.

Among the first passengers of the train was Edmond About, a reporter for British daily The Times, novelist and traveler. About penned his memoirs of this trip in his book De Ponteise à Stamboul in 1884.

Furthermore, the train has been the subject of many books and movies, with Murder on the Orient Express written by Agatha Christie in Pera Palace Hotel in 1934 being the most well-known.

American playwright John Dos Passos’ book named after the train and American novelist Graham Greene’s Stamboul Train were also inspired by the train.

Germany and Austria, who were defeated in World War I, were removed from the train’s route in 1919, when it started to shuttle again after it was halted due to a drop in popularity.

Thus, on its journey starting from Paris, the train started to travel via Lausanne, Milan, Venice, Belgrade and Sofia instead of Munich, Vienna, Budapest and Bucharest, which were on its original route, to reach Istanbul in 58 hours.

TÜRKIYE Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts

Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retail prices rise 2.3 percent in Istanbul

    Retail prices rise 2.3 percent in Istanbul

  2. Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

    Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

  3. Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued

    Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued

  4. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  5. US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings

    US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings
Recommended
Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts

Defense Minister urges Greece to refrain from hostile acts
Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued

Istanbul Strait traffic resumes after ship from Ukraine rescued
Türkiye’s fishermen cast lines as seasonal ban ends

Türkiye’s fishermen cast lines as seasonal ban ends
Istanbul Airport ranked busiest in Europe

Istanbul Airport ranked busiest in Europe
At least seven dead in road accident in Sivas

At least seven dead in road accident in Sivas
Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight

Turkish drones perform country’s first formation flight
WORLD Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address that the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his adherents “threatens the very foundation of our republic,” as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
ECONOMY UK political upheaval and stagflation fears weigh on pound

UK political upheaval and stagflation fears weigh on pound

Political uncertainty and growing economic woes, including spiralling inflation and the threat of a recession, are weighing heavily on the British pound, against both the U.S. dollar and the also struggling euro.
SPORTS Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Gunfire hits Turkish Football Federation, no one hurt

Assailants opened fire on Sept. 1 on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation as the board met inside, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the attack.