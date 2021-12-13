‘Operation Fortune’ releases first trailer

ISTANBUL

The first trailer of Guy Ritchie’s film “Operation Fortune,” some scenes of which were shot in the southern Turkish province of Antalya, has been released. The film stars Jason Statham.

Previously known as “Five Eyes,” the name of the international spy thriller film was changed to “Operation Fortune” in the past months.

The shootings, which started in January in the city’s EXPO area, was built for 1.8 billion Turkish Liras.

The 121-acre fairground in Aksu district, which had been a topic of discussion on how to use it after EXPO 2016, was turned into a movie studio, after the production team started their official correspondence with officials regarding permits.

The scenes also continued in the historical district of Kaleiçi and Cumhuriyet Square.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also visited the set of the film and met with Ritchie and the world-famous actor Statham. He then watched the shooting of a scene from behind the camera.

The film’s production company, which paid the tradesmen between 2,000 and 5,000 liras for the shooting in Kaleiçi, helped tradesmen revive business after a tough year due to the pandemic. The action scenes in the city center also created excitement for the people living in the region.

Statham, who stayed in a bulletproof villa of the 5-star Regnum Carya Hotel in the Belek tourism center of Serik for about two months for the filming, left Antalya on March 11 after finishing his scenes.

During the filming and also after leaving the city, Statham posted from his time there on his social media accounts that attracted attention from his fans. Ritchie, on the other hand, came to Turkey for the second time in October and stayed in Antalya for a short time with his family.

The first trailer of the film has been released on its official Instagram account. Some of the scenes shot in Antalya were also included in the trailer. The film, whose cast also includes stars such as Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes and Bugzy Malone, as well as Statham, will be released on Jan. 21, 2022.

The film focuses on the story of MI6 agent Orson Fortune, who is assigned to prevent the commercialization of a deadly weapon that poses great danger to the world.

The film marks the latest collaboration between Ritchie and Statham, who have previously worked together on “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch” and “Revolver” as well as the upcoming action thriller “Wrath of Man.”