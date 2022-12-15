One dead in rain-hit İzmir

One dead in rain-hit İzmir

İZMİR
One dead in rain-hit İzmir

Some districts of the Aegean province of İzmir have been lashed by heavy rains battering western provinces of Türkiye, with a woman in Tire losing her life by being caught in the flood waters.

Torrential rain that started in the afternoon on Dec. 13 adversely disrupted the daily life in Ödemiş, Kiraz and Tire, where the streets turned into a lake.

After the heavy downpour, a 95-year-old woman, Hamide Koca, living in the Tire was swept away by the flood waters.

Despite the rescue operation started upon the notifications, Koca’s body, dragged for meters by flood waters, was found by the teams.

Municipal teams were dispatched to the overflowing roads as the evacuation efforts still continue.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service had warned that torrential rain could be strong in İzmir from the night of Dec. 12, urging citizens to be careful and cautious against conditions such as flood, lightning, strong wind during precipitation, small hail and disruptions in transportation.

In Antalya, another province warned by meteorologists, the heaviest torrential rain of the recent years caused flooding on Dec. 12.

In Kumluca district, known as the greenhouse capital, a 44-year-old citizen had a heart attack when he went to check his greenhouse, which was under water, and died after being hospitalized.

Izmir, deadly,

ECONOMY Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers

Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers
MOST POPULAR

  1. UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary

    UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary

  2. Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

    Iran defies outcry with second protest execution

  3. Nearly 980 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in 11 months

    Nearly 980 cruise ships visit Turkish ports in 11 months

  4. Ankara slams EU over 'narrow-minded approach'

    Ankara slams EU over 'narrow-minded approach'

  5. Works for carrying Turkmen gas to Europe should begin: Erdoğan

    Works for carrying Turkmen gas to Europe should begin: Erdoğan
Recommended
Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case

Prosecutors demand up to 4 years in dog abuse case
Students plant cotton in school garden

Students plant cotton in school garden
Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe

Villagers from country’s south send Christmas wreaths to Europe
Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in Antalya

Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in Antalya
Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province

Earthquake rattles Çanakkale province
Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van

Students draw pictures of drought in Lake Van
WORLD Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kiev, on Dec. 14, saying two administrative buildings were hit in a downtown district that is home to many government buildings.
ECONOMY Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers

Confidence falls among Japan’s major manufacturers

Business confidence fell slightly among Japan’s largest manufacturers for the fourth straight quarter, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed yesterday.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.