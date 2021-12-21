Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

  • December 21 2021 09:15:52

Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

ISTANBUL
Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Global oil prices fell by more than 5 percent on Dec. 20, as energy demand fears grew over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

In morning deals, Brent North Sea crude tumbled 5.1 percent to $69.79 per barrel and New York’s West Texas Intermediate oil lost 5.7 percent to $66.84.

The rapid spread of Omicron has slammed the oil market and global stock markets on concerns about economic fallout as countries revert back to containment measures.

“For crude oil, it is all about demand concerns right now,” ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada told AFP.

“Travel restrictions have been tightened across most of Europe and there is the potential for more measures to be announced in the coming days.

“Traders are thus left with little choice but to sell oil, as well as energy and travel stocks, with very little appetite for risk-taking.”

Sentiment was jarred by the future of U.S. President Joe Biden’s massive social spending bill.

The British pound fell sharply after the surprise weekend departure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister David Frost.

“After battling endless headwinds in recent weeks, markets have finally been knocked over as the rapid spread of Omicron finally reaches panic mode,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  2. Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

    Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

  3. President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

    President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

  4. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

  5. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol
Recommended
Trading at Borsa Istanbul suspended after sharp drops

Trading at Borsa Istanbul suspended after sharp drops
MÜSİAD backs new economic policy of gov’t

MÜSİAD backs new economic policy of gov’t
California unemployment rate below 7 percent

California unemployment rate below 7 percent
TÜSİAD calls for ‘rule-based’ policies

TÜSİAD calls for ‘rule-based’ policies
Gov’t to support first car battery factory

Gov’t to support first car battery factory
Minister meets with heads of lenders

Minister meets with heads of lenders
WORLD G7 condemns erosion of democracy in Hong Kong polls

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

World powers on Dec. 21 condemned Hong’s Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory.

ECONOMY Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Global oil prices fell by more than 5 percent yesterday, as energy demand fears grew over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Fenerbahçe, which has been struggling in the Turkish Süper Lig, has parted ways with coach Vitor Pereira, the Istanbul club announced late on Dec. 20.