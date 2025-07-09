Öcalan says PKK disarmament to happen 'swiftly'

ANKARA

Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan renewed a call on July 9 for the terror group members to lay down their arms, days before a symbolic disarmament ceremony is expected to take place in the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

In a seven-minute video message broadcast shared by several outlets, Öcalan declared that the peace initiative had reached a stage that required practical steps.

"It should be considered natural for you to publicly ensure the disarmament of the relevant groups in a way that addresses the expectations of the [Turkish parliament] and its commission, dispels public doubts and fulfills our commitments," he said.

"I believe in the power of politics and social peace, not weapons. And I call on you to put this principle into practice."

Öcalan delivered his message flanked by fellow inmates.

"The overall process of voluntary disarmament and the comprehensive commission envisioned to be established.. by the Turkish parliament are crucial. Care and sensitivity are essential," he said.

"This represents a voluntary transition from the phase of armed conflict to the phase of democratic politics and law. This should be considered a historic achievement, not a loss... The details of disarmament will be determined and implemented swiftly."

Öcalan has been imprisoned on the İmralı island off Istanbul since 1999. He first urged PKK in February to convene a congress and formally dissolve itself. Responding to his call, the terror group announced in May that it would disband and renounce armed conflict.

In a first step toward PKK’s disarmament process, a group of members is expected later this week to lay down their arms in a symbolic ceremony to be held in in northern Iraq.

PKK has long maintained bases in the mountains of the area. Turkish forces have launched offensives and airstrikes against them and have set up bases in the region.

Öcalan's remarks came after a delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) visited him once again on İmralı and later President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex.

The party has said its delegation will also hold talks with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel as part of its engagement surrounding the initiative.

It has submitted a proposal to set up a parliamentary commission to oversee the process. Party officials told the media it would likely be set up by mid-July.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.