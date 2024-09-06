Oasis announce two new 2025 concert dates

Oasis announce two new 2025 concert dates

LONDON
Oasis announce two new 2025 concert dates

Oasis on Sept. 4 announced it was adding two more shows to its sell-out reunion tour next year, days after a contentious ticket sale left many fans fuming.

"Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand," the British band said on X, adding they would be on Sept. 27 and 28, 2025.

Oasis are already set to play four concerts at the London stadium next July and August, as well as 13 other gigs in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester and the Irish capital Dublin.

The Britpop rockers said the tickets for the two new dates will be sold "by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process."

"Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many U.K. fans who were unsuccessful in the initial sale with Ticketmaster," it added, promising "more details" would follow soon.

The chaotic scramble on Saturday for prized tickets for the original 17 concerts saw sudden big price hikes — known as dynamic pricing — hours-long waits online and hopes dashed for some by technical glitches.

It left many fans enraged, with Oasis releasing a statement on Sept. 4 evening denying they were behind the dynamic pricing.

"It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used," the statement.

The band said that "meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band's management" had resulted in an agreement to use dynamic pricing "to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting," but that "the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations".

The price surges prompted the U.K. government to pledge a probe into what Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy branded the "depressing" practice.

She vowed it would be reviewed as part of the government's upcoming consultation on consumer protections in ticket sales and resales.

It all followed the announcement early last week that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher had ended their infamous 15-year feud and were reuniting the 1990s-founded band for a worldwide tour.

Oasis, whose hits include "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back In Anger" and "Champagne Supernova," last played together in 2009.

concert ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Benningtons death

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death
LATEST NEWS

  1. Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

    Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

  2. African literature gains increasing popularity

    African literature gains increasing popularity

  3. Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

    Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

  4. Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

    Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

  5. Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

    Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake
Recommended
Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Benningtons death

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death
African literature gains increasing popularity

African literature gains increasing popularity
Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients
Historic Edirne Palace dock set to be unearthed

Historic Edirne Palace dock set to be unearthed
Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine

Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine
Ancient Lydian necklace returns to Türkiye from US museum

Ancient Lydian necklace returns to Türkiye from US museum
WORLD Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal Friday for more weapons to counter the threat from advancing Russian forces in the east of the country and Moscow's devastating missile strikes.
ECONOMY Fitch upgrades Türkiyes credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye's credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Türkiye's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from B+ to BB- on Friday.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿