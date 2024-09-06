Oasis announce two new 2025 concert dates

LONDON

Oasis on Sept. 4 announced it was adding two more shows to its sell-out reunion tour next year, days after a contentious ticket sale left many fans fuming.

"Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand," the British band said on X, adding they would be on Sept. 27 and 28, 2025.

Oasis are already set to play four concerts at the London stadium next July and August, as well as 13 other gigs in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester and the Irish capital Dublin.

The Britpop rockers said the tickets for the two new dates will be sold "by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process."

"Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many U.K. fans who were unsuccessful in the initial sale with Ticketmaster," it added, promising "more details" would follow soon.

The chaotic scramble on Saturday for prized tickets for the original 17 concerts saw sudden big price hikes — known as dynamic pricing — hours-long waits online and hopes dashed for some by technical glitches.

It left many fans enraged, with Oasis releasing a statement on Sept. 4 evening denying they were behind the dynamic pricing.

"It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used," the statement.

The band said that "meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band's management" had resulted in an agreement to use dynamic pricing "to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting," but that "the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations".

The price surges prompted the U.K. government to pledge a probe into what Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy branded the "depressing" practice.

She vowed it would be reviewed as part of the government's upcoming consultation on consumer protections in ticket sales and resales.

It all followed the announcement early last week that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher had ended their infamous 15-year feud and were reuniting the 1990s-founded band for a worldwide tour.

Oasis, whose hits include "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back In Anger" and "Champagne Supernova," last played together in 2009.