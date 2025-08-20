Noise_Media Art returns to Istanbul

Noise_Media Art, which is one of the world’s leading media art events, is returning to Istanbul this year for its third edition.

Taking place from Sept. 17 to 21 at Yapı Kredi Bomontiada, the event will transform the city into a global meeting point for digital art. The festival offers an interdisciplinary experience at the intersection of art, technology and music.

Produced by Piksel. Creative Solutions, which is a dynamic collective of artists and creatives dedicated to developing technological art projects, Noise has shaped the media art landscape with its inclusive and innovative approach since its inception. Noise_2025 will bring back a vibrant mix of international artists, pioneering digital works, interactive installations, electronic music performances, and global galleries representing some of the most influential names in media art.

This year’s program promises immersive installations, audiovisual experiences, cutting-edge digital art and electronic music. Key sections include OI_Music, OI_Focus, OI_Talks and OI_Education, offering visitors opportunities to engage with both creative production and contemporary discourse in media art.

The inaugural edition, Noise of Istanbul, held from Jan. 12–21, 2024, brought together over 200 works from 123 artists and 16 galleries across eight countries. The temporary media art hub established in Kadıköy introduced a new dimension in the dialogue between art and technology. The OI_Music segment’s audiovisual performances showcased the dynamic synergy between media art and music.

Noise_Vienna, held with support from Stad Wien, brought contemporary media art from Türkiye to the European stage. The curated selection emphasized interdisciplinary perspectives and reinforced Türkiye’s position in the media art world.

 

