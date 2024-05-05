Nobody has right to settle disputes over Palestinian blood: FM Fidan

BANJUL
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasized that the importance of the Palestinian cause should not be overshadowed by regional rivalries, and it is not acceptable to prioritize settling disputes over the lives of Palestinians.

Speaking at the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Banjul, the capital of Gambia, Fidan stressed that it is the duty of the Muslim nations to act in unity to defend the Palestinians, according to diplomatic sources.

Emphasizing that the history of Islam is full of shattering divisions and that such mistakes should not be repeated, Fidan said, “The Palestinian cause cannot be sacrificed to regional rivalries. Nobody has the right to settle disputes or rivalries over Palestinian blood."

“If the Islamic world’s solidarity and unity are lost, Israel and its supporters will be the sole winners,” Fidan said.

Stating that Israel remains unpunished even though it must be held accountable, Fidan said that if Israel succeeds in carrying out its plans regarding Rafah, another disaster of indescribable proportions will be witnessed.

"The resistance against the occupation is no longer a war between Israel and Palestine, but a struggle between oppressors and oppressed all over the world," Fidan said, warning that if this historic injustice is not corrected now and forever, the next phase will bring greater disaster than ever before.

“It is necessary for us to mobilize all existing and effective tools and all factors of pressure against Israel,” Fidan said, referring to Türkiye's recent decision to halt all trade operations with Israel.

The top Turkish diplomat stated that the Turkish people expect concrete results from the OIC summit, that more states recognizing Palestine's sovereignty would deal a significant blow to Israel, and that all member states should strive to ensure Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

Fidan additionally addressed the "unjust isolation" of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the dire situation of Turks in Western Thrace, Uighurs in China, and Crimean Tatars, and urged all Muslim countries to act together on these issues.

Fidan held bilateral meetings with his Iranian, Azerbaijani, Pakistani, Moroccan, Sudanese and Somali counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

Themed "strengthening unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development," the OIC summit brings together the decision-makers from the 57-member organization on May 4 and 5.

The triennial gathering includes government officials, kings, and heads of state, convening to deliberate on pressing issues and set policies concerning the Islamic world.

