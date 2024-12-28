No snowfall expected in Istanbul ahead of new year

Amid several regions of the country grappling with heavy snowfall and precipitation, Istanbul is unlikely to see the much-anticipated snow before the new year, despite the drastic drop in temperatures, according to an expert.

“Snowfall is expected in Thrace today [on Nov. 27], particularly around Kırklareli, but it won’t extend into Istanbul. Due to the urban heat island effect, the city remains insulated from snow,” prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen explained, referring to a phenomenon attributed to the metropolis’s dense population.

Regarding the weather outlook for the new year, Şen remarked that Türkiye will usher in the new year without snowfall.

“On Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, no rainfall is expected across the country. Temperatures in the west will remain above seasonal averages, while frost and ice will prevail in Anatolia,” the meteorologist said.

On the other hand, Türkiye’s meteorological forecast agency on Dec. 27 issued a warning of significant and abrupt temperature drops across numerous provinces.

Parts of the Marmara Region, including Istanbul, are set to face heavy rainfall and a sharp drop in temperatures in the coming days.

The agency also cautioned about avalanche risks in the elevated and steep slopes of the country’s east and the interior highlands of the Eastern Black Sea region.

Last week, an avalanche occurred on Mount Palandöken in the eastern province of Erzurum, engulfing young judo athletes during their training.

The Health Ministry announced that 16-year-old Emre Yazgan, a member of the national junior judo team, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

An official statement revealed that the athletes disregarded prior warnings issued by the weather bureau and ventured into the region without notifying the relevant authorities.

