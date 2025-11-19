No rain in sight as Türkiye enjoys unusually mild week

No rain in sight as Türkiye enjoys unusually mild week

ISTANBUL
No rain in sight as Türkiye enjoys unusually mild week

Türkiye faces an unusually mild and completely dry week ahead, with no significant rainfall expected across most parts of the country, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Most regions will see partly cloudy or clear skies, while patches of fog and haze are likely during the night and early morning hours, said Fevzi Burak Tekin, a weather forecast specialist.

Light to moderate showers may briefly affect parts of western Thrace, including the provinces of Kırklareli and Edirne, as well as sections of the Aegean coast.

Winds from the south are also expected to strengthen over western Türkiye, with strong gusts and occasional gale-force winds predicted across western Marmara and the coastal Aegean. Tekin warned residents and maritime traffic to remain cautious.

The country’s major cities are not expected to see any rainfall this week. Daytime temperatures will hover around 18 to 19 degrees Celsius in the capital Ankara, 20 to 21 degrees in Istanbul and 23 to 25 degrees in the western city of İzmir.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

    Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

  2. Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

    Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

  3. TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

    TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

  4. Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

    Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

  5. Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

    Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Recommended
Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens
Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Vote set on parliamentary visit to İmralı for talks with Öcalan

Vote set on parliamentary visit to İmralı for talks with Öcalan
Plane crash debris retrieved from Georgia for examination

Plane crash debris retrieved from Georgia for examination
Interior minister signals overhaul of juvenile sentencing

Interior minister signals overhaul of juvenile sentencing
Baby born on Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Manila

Baby born on Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Manila
WORLD Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel launched strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after warning residents to evacuate parts of the region ahead of an operation targeting Hezbollah positions, the army said.

ECONOMY Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Dijitalpark Teknokent, a Turkish technology development zone, launched the 2025 version of its thematic program for financial technologies, named FINEXT, to improve and support local startups.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿