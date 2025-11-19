No rain in sight as Türkiye enjoys unusually mild week

ISTANBUL

Türkiye faces an unusually mild and completely dry week ahead, with no significant rainfall expected across most parts of the country, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Most regions will see partly cloudy or clear skies, while patches of fog and haze are likely during the night and early morning hours, said Fevzi Burak Tekin, a weather forecast specialist.

Light to moderate showers may briefly affect parts of western Thrace, including the provinces of Kırklareli and Edirne, as well as sections of the Aegean coast.

Winds from the south are also expected to strengthen over western Türkiye, with strong gusts and occasional gale-force winds predicted across western Marmara and the coastal Aegean. Tekin warned residents and maritime traffic to remain cautious.

The country’s major cities are not expected to see any rainfall this week. Daytime temperatures will hover around 18 to 19 degrees Celsius in the capital Ankara, 20 to 21 degrees in Istanbul and 23 to 25 degrees in the western city of İzmir.