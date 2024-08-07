'No peace in Mideast until Palestine state founded': FM

'No peace in Mideast until Palestine state founded': FM

ANKARA
No peace in Mideast until Palestine state founded: FM

There will be no peace in the Mideast until a Palestinian state is founded, warned the Turkish foreign minister.

“Palestinians are being prevented from truly having a state … (But) until a Palestinian state is established, no one in that region will have peace,” Fidan said in a new magazine interview out this week.

Saying the “tragedy” in Gaza didn’t just start last Oct. 7, when Israel launched a months-long offensive on the Gaza Strip, Fidan told Bosnian and Herzegovina magazine Stav that that date is rather “a manifestation of a problem has been ignored.”

Saying the problem is the years-long ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, Fidan said: “Israel isn’t giving up its habit of seizing Palestinian land."

Israel has devastated Gaza under the pretext of ensuring its own security, said Fidan, killing everyone regardless of age or gender, including children, the elderly, and women.

Saying the brutality in Gaza highlights the failure of the current world order, Fidan underlined that all fundamental humanitarian values have been trampled in Gaza and that even the delivery of humanitarian aid has been blocked.

“Israel has no tolerance for Palestinians. This is further confirmed by Israel’s efforts to cripple the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which provides essential services to Palestinian refugees,” he added.

Describing the 1995 genocide of thousands of Muslims in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina as a “horrific massacre” in the center of Europe nearly three decades ago, Fidan said the massacre “has gone down as a dark stain on human history.”

“We are facing a new Srebrenica in Gaza. The West, especially Europe, is once again on the wrong side,” Fidan said, stressing that the perpetrators of the massacre in Gaza should not go unpunished.

Fidan also reiterated Türkiye’s support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

West’s ‘terrible hypocrisy’ on Gaza issue

 

On the stance of Western countries on Israel, including the U.S. and EU countries, Fidan said the West condemns the invasion of Ukrainian lands as a crime while treating Israel’s occupation of Palestine as if it were something “natural and legitimate,” adding: “Overall, there’s a terrible hypocrisy.”

“Those who encourage resistance in Ukraine are criminalizing the resistance of Palestinians. They support resistance in Ukraine but back the occupier unconditionally in Palestine,” he added.

During this period of genocide-like massacres in Gaza, Fidan said that the West has continued to supply Israel with weapons and ammunition

“In this context, it is certainly very helpful that countries like Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia have opposed the massacre and recognized the state of Palestine,” he added.

He expressed hope that “this principled stance” will inspire other Western nations.”

Fidan reiterated Ankara’s determination to use all diplomatic means to implement a two-state solution in the Palestinian territories, recognize the state of Palestine, and ensure regional peace and security.

On the intense diplomatic efforts for Gaza and significant efforts since the beginning of the crisis, Fidan said a contact group was formed representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

Stating that Hamas’s approach on the issue has been praised, Fidan expressed hope that Tel Aviv will also “take a positive stance.”

“Israel must understand that targeting all Gazans will not lead to any resolution. A lasting cease-fire, along with the opening of humanitarian aid corridors, mutual release of prisoners, Israel’s withdrawal from the areas it occupies in Gaza, and the safe return of displaced Palestinians to their homes is necessary for the reconstruction of Gaza.

“The path to a just and lasting peace lies in the implementation of a two-state solution,” he added.

Saying that it is essential for Palestinians to act in unity, Fidan said Türkiye had welcomed various Palestinian groups’ statement at a July 22 meeting in Beijing.

He expressed Ankara’s support for “all initiatives that bring peace to the Palestinian territories.”

Ties between Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina

 

Fidan underlined that Bosnia and Herzegovina holds a special place for Türkiye, expressing his desire to advance bilateral relations between the two countries in every area.

“The territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as its prosperity, peace, and stability, are of great importance to us. Our bonds are very strong. Therefore, in our bilateral relations, we always act within the framework of brotherhood, friendship, and cooperation.

“We support the development of Bosnia and Herzegovina through educational, health, infrastructure, and cultural projects, as well as economic investments,” he added.

He stressed Ankara’s goal to strengthen cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina with “concrete projects” in every field.

Hakan Fidan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

    Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

  2. Education Ministry denies claims on reduced summer break

    Education Ministry denies claims on reduced summer break

  3. PKK fire kills Turkish soldier in Iraq terror op zone

    PKK fire kills Turkish soldier in Iraq terror op zone

  4. Tom Cruise touted for 'dystopian' Olympics closing ceremony

    Tom Cruise touted for 'dystopian' Olympics closing ceremony

  5. Şanlıurfa Museum draws over 1 mln visitors

    Şanlıurfa Museum draws over 1 mln visitors
Recommended
Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president
Erdoğan pledges Türkiye as peace guarantor in Mideast

Erdoğan pledges Türkiye as peace guarantor in Mideast
Türkiye to submit file in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to submit file in genocide case against Israel
Rules-based global system collapsed in Gaza, Erdoğan says

Rules-based global system collapsed in Gaza, Erdoğan says
Türkiyes top diplomat holds talks with Egypts president

Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Egypt's president
Fidan visits Rafah border, says Israels aid block first phase of genocide

Fidan visits Rafah border, says Israel's aid block 'first phase of genocide'
WORLD Bloomberg apologizes for early report of Ankara-mediated prisoner swap

Bloomberg apologizes for early report of Ankara-mediated prisoner swap

Bloomberg News has apologized and taken “disciplinary action” against a number of its editorial staff after the outlet “prematurely” published news of the Türkiye-mediated historic prisoner swap between Russia and the United States last week.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿