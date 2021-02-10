No other solution to Cyprus issue but two-state solution, says Erdoğan

ANKARA- Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 10 that the only way to resolve decades of dispute over Cyprus was to establish two states on the island, and a federation favored by Athens would not be on the agenda of upcoming talks.

On Monday the leaders of Greece and Cyprus said they would only accept a peace deal for the Mediterranean island based on U.N. resolutions, rejecting the two-state formula supported by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots. Talks under United Nations auspices are planned for next month.

Erdoğan also told lawmakers from his AKP he could not meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis despite a

resumption of talks between the two NATO members over their maritime disputes.

Erdoğan said Mitsotakis had "challenged" him, and called on the Greek premier to "know his limit."