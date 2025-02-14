No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said no one can take Gaza from the Palestinians, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to “take over” the coastal enclave and relocate the population to neighboring Arab countries.

Erdoğan told Indonesia's Narasi TV in an interview published Thursday that he believes Trump is reaching such an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which poses a "great threat to world peace."

However, the Turkish president expressed hope that the U.S. would quickly correct its policy mistake.

He said "the Islamic world can’t say yes to this."

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will take a firm stance against this, he said, adding that countries such as Türkiye, Indonesia, and Pakistan cannot support such a proposal either.

Erdoğan recalled, "First of all, if it is necessary to support world peace, America is primarily responsible for this. A country like America should be in favor of world peace.”

He emphasized that Ankara has always supported world peace and that Indonesia, Pakistan, and Malaysia agree with Türkiye on this issue and will continue to work for it.

On Feb. 4, Trump said that the U.S. would "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His proposal was met with widespread condemnations from the Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K.

U.S. support for Israel

“You look at Palestine... hospitals and schools are destroyed. We consider this an inhumane approach… we consider it an inhumane act," President Erdoğan said.

He described Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as a "gangster," saying he has evaded both domestic judicial authorities and the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decisions.

They respect the International Criminal Court's decision on Netanyahu's arrest and are awaiting its implementation, he added.

The president criticized the U.S. opposition and resistance against the international judiciary, saying, "It is impossible to approve these. We are in favor of justice. We insist on respecting an international judiciary's decision, and we will continue to do so."

He praised the ICC for making the most accurate decision on this issue, adding, "Of course, we support South Africa. It took the first step, and we support that decision alongside them, and we are waiting for it to be implemented."

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.