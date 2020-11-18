No one can say Turkey flouted int'l law in Karabakh: Putin

MOSCOW- Anadolu Agency

Turkey did not violate international law by supporting Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia’s president said on Nov. 17.

Baku was reclaiming its own territories and was within its rights to choose any advisers, including Turkey, Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Russia 24 news channel.

“Turkey’s actions in the Karabakh issue may be qualified in whatever way, but it [Turkey] can’t be accused of violating any international law,” he said.

He pointed out that Turkey was a member of the Minsk group on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement from the very beginning but was never granted a co-chair status.

Putin admitted that Russia and Turkey often have different positions but have been able to reach compromises through diplomatic means.

Many countries, including ones in Europe, fought many times in the past, such as France and Germany, but it does not prevent them from cooperation today, and the same holds true for Russia and Turkey, he said.

Putin praised the US and France for their role in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, saying the Minsk group co-chairs have no reason to be offended over not being involved in the final agreements.

He said they could not be included because the fall of Karabakh was a matter of hours and demanded urgent steps, leaving no time for additional consultations in the framework of the Minsk group.

Commenting on the recent unrest in Yerevan and a possible power shift, Putin said the present situation calls for Armenia to consolidate itself and not fall apart.

On the possibility that a future Armenian leader may retract from the Karabakh agreements, he said such a decision would prove suicidal.

On Nov. 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

The Turkish leadership also welcomed the truce, describing it as a “great victory” for Azerbaijan.

Turkey and Russia have since signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint Turkish-Russian center to monitor the Karabakh peace deal.