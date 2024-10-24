No end to strike at Boeing as workers reject company’ offer

No end to strike at Boeing as workers reject company’ offer

SEATTLE
No end to strike at Boeing as workers reject company’ offer

Boeing workers in the Seattle region have decisively rejected the U.S. aerospace giant's latest contract offer, extending their nearly six-week strike.

Almost 64 percent of the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 rejected the contract, the union said on X.

The latest Boeing offer had included a 35 percent wage hike, but did not reinstate a pension plan sought by many employees.

Some 33,000 hourly workers with the IAM have been on the picket line since Sept. 13, when workers overwhelmingly rejected a Boeing proposal for a new four-year contract to replace the expiring pact.

The strike has halted activity at two Seattle-area factories that assemble the 737 MAX and 777.

Workers had sought a 40 percent wage increase to make up for years of tepid salary growth that have not kept pace with inflation and that employees complain leave them unable to afford living in one of the most costly regions of the United States.

"After 10 years of sacrifices, we still have ground to make up, and we're hopeful to do so by resuming negotiations promptly," Jon Holden, president of the Seattle union, said in a statement.

"Ten years of holding workers back unfortunately cannot be undone quickly or easily, but we will continue to negotiate in good faith until we have made gains that workers feel adequately make up for what the company took from them in the past," he added.

A Boeing spokeswoman said the company had no comment on the vote.

The extension of the strike adds to the troubles facing Boeing and its new CEO Kelly Ortberg, who earlier Wednesday expressed measured optimism the latest contract would be ratified.

"We have been feverishly working to find a solution that works for the company and meets our employees' needs," Ortberg said in a message to employees accompanying third-quarter results.

Boeing reported a whopping $6.2 billion loss due in part to added costs connected to the strike and to problems with its troubled defense and space business.

The embattled aviation giant has also been under regulatory scrutiny following safety problems.

To strengthen liquidity, Boeing has announced plans to raise up to $15 billion in securities. But Boeing executives Wednesday declined to elaborate on the timing of the offering, or the particular investment vehicles that would be employed.

Even before the strike, Boeing had slowed production in its commercial plane division to ensure greater attention to safety protocols after a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing in January when a fuselage panel blew out mid-flight.

The near-catastrophe, coming after two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that claimed 346 lives, put Boeing under intense regulatory oversight once again.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

    Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

  2. Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

    Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

  3. Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

    Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

  4. Four astronauts return to Earth

    Four astronauts return to Earth

  5. Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy

    Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy
Recommended
Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects
Istanbul hosts AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit

Istanbul hosts AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit
German big business fears Trump victory, finds survey

German big business fears Trump victory, finds survey
Latest EU sanctions compound aviation industry’s woes in Iran

Latest EU sanctions compound aviation industry’s woes in Iran
G20 nations reaffirm pledge to cooperate on taxing super-rich

G20 nations reaffirm pledge to cooperate on taxing super-rich
Italy’s Venice extends its day-tripper fee through next year

Italy’s Venice extends its day-tripper fee through next year
Türkiye’s research ship arrives in Somalia for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye’s research ship arrives in Somalia for oil, gas exploration
WORLD Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran said an Israeli attack targeted military sites in the Islamic republic on Saturday, killing two soldiers, almost a month after Israel vowed to avenge a missile barrage that raised fears of a full-scale Middle East war.
ECONOMY Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding's power generation business, Enerjisa Üretim, signed a loan agreement worth over $1 billion to finance 750 megawatts (MW) of wind energy projects.

SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿