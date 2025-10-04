Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s popular night museum program, which allows visitors to experience historical landmarks after dark, has been extended until Nov. 2 at Ephesus and Side ancient cities and the Galata Tower, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced.

Initially scheduled to end on Oct. 1, the initiative was prolonged due to strong public interest.

According to ministry data, more than 550,000 people visited museums and archaeological sites during evening hours between June and September this year.

Among the most visited were the ancient city of Ephesus, the Galata Tower and Pamukkale’s Hierapolis.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the program revealed "how the Turkish culture shines not only in the daylight but also under the spell of the night."

He described Ephesus at night as a site "reborn under the lights, where its columns and grand structures merge with the darkness to create an entirely new meaning."

Ersoy emphasized that the extension was made in response to public demand, inviting residents and tourists to witness history illuminated.

"With night museum visits continuing at Ephesus, Side and Galata Tower until Nov. 2, we welcome everyone to this unique experience."

In the coming years, Türkiye is seeking to expand the initiative into more sites, including the ancient city of Sagalassos in the southwestern province of Burdur’s Ağlasun, where work has begun to install a night-time system, paving the way for visitors to explore the archaeological site after dark starting next year.