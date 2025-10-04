Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

ISTANBUL
Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

Türkiye’s popular night museum program, which allows visitors to experience historical landmarks after dark, has been extended until Nov. 2 at Ephesus and Side ancient cities and the Galata Tower, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced.

Initially scheduled to end on Oct. 1, the initiative was prolonged due to strong public interest.

According to ministry data, more than 550,000 people visited museums and archaeological sites during evening hours between June and September this year.

Among the most visited were the ancient city of Ephesus, the Galata Tower and Pamukkale’s Hierapolis.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the program revealed "how the Turkish culture shines not only in the daylight but also under the spell of the night."

He described Ephesus at night as a site "reborn under the lights, where its columns and grand structures merge with the darkness to create an entirely new meaning."

Ersoy emphasized that the extension was made in response to public demand, inviting residents and tourists to witness history illuminated.

"With night museum visits continuing at Ephesus, Side and Galata Tower until Nov. 2, we welcome everyone to this unique experience."

In the coming years, Türkiye is seeking to expand the initiative into more sites, including the ancient city of Sagalassos in the southwestern province of Burdur’s Ağlasun, where work has begun to install a night-time system, paving the way for visitors to explore the archaeological site after dark starting next year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye finalizes report to trim 12-year compulsory education

Türkiye finalizes report to trim 12-year compulsory education
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye finalizes report to trim 12-year compulsory education

    Türkiye finalizes report to trim 12-year compulsory education

  2. Turkish intel cracks down on cybercrime ring

    Turkish intel cracks down on cybercrime ring

  3. Opec+ plus to raise oil production by 137,000 barrels a day in November

    Opec+ plus to raise oil production by 137,000 barrels a day in November

  4. Georgia PM vows sweeping crackdown after 'foiled coup'

    Georgia PM vows sweeping crackdown after 'foiled coup'

  5. French deputies detained in Israel declare hunger strike

    French deputies detained in Israel declare hunger strike
Recommended
Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City
Three chefs, three feasts, one language

Three chefs, three feasts, one language
Jane Fonda relaunches Cold War-era free speech movement

Jane Fonda relaunches Cold War-era free speech movement
Jane Goodall: Crusader for chimpanzees and the planet

Jane Goodall: Crusader for chimpanzees and the planet
Italy police seize 21 suspected forged Dali artworks

Italy police seize 21 suspected forged Dali artworks
1,800-year-old agora discovered in Metropolis

1,800-year-old agora discovered in Metropolis
WORLD Georgia PM vows sweeping crackdown after foiled coup

Georgia PM vows sweeping crackdown after 'foiled coup'

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze vowed opposition arrests Sunday after police used force against opposition protesters who tried to enter the presidential palace in what he termed was a coup bid during a controversial election.

ECONOMY Opec+ plus to raise oil production by 137,000 barrels a day in November

Opec+ plus to raise oil production by 137,000 barrels a day in November

Saudi Arabia, Russia and six other members of Opec+ on Sunday decided to raise their production quotas by 137,000 barrels a day in November, as they continue to regain market share.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿