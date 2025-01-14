Next visit to Öcalan must lead to PKK’s end: Bahçeli

Next visit to Öcalan must lead to PKK’s end: Bahçeli

ANKARA
Next visit to Öcalan must lead to PKK’s end: Bahçeli

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called for the dissolution of PKK following a planned second visit by Kurdish politicians to its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

His remarks follow a meeting between a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul where he is serving a life sentence.

"After the second meeting between the DEM [Party] delegation and İmralı, the end of PKK's organizational existence must be declared without any conditions," Bahçeli said during a parliamentary address on Jan. 14. "This is our absolute and uncompromising expectation."

The visit to Öcalan on Dec. 28, 2024, was the first since the pro-Kurdish DEM Party's predecessor, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), met with him in April 2015.

Delegation members, including lawmakers Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan, along with former mayor Ahmet Türk, have since engaged in talks with political parties in parliament.

Party insiders have said a roadmap is expected to emerge from subsequent discussions with Öcalan, with a follow-up visit expected this week.

"We aim to build the roof of a terrorism-free century with the unification of hearts," Bahçeli said. "With cautious and prudent optimism, we will hopefully raise the bar in a just struggle that will not prejudice the blessed existence of our state."

The visit to Öcalan’s prison on İmralı Island became possible after Bahçeli invited him to come to parliament to renounce terror and disband PKK. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Bahçeli’s ally, backed the appeal as a “historic window of opportunity.”

PKK is listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

In a statement following their return from İmralı, the DEM Party said Öcalan was "ready to make a call" to back a new initiative by the Turkish government to end decades of conflict.

Bahçeli reinforced his position on Jan. 14, stating, "There is no other solution left but to cut the vein of separatism, remove the weeds and unite simultaneously in common history and culture."

Detained 25 years ago by Turkish security forces in Kenya after years on the run, Öcalan was sentenced to death. However, Türkiye abolished capital punishment in 2004 and he is spending his remaining years in an isolation cell on İmralı.

Devlet Bahceli,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

    Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

  2. Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

    Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

  3. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  4. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  5. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM
Recommended
Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions
MİT neutralizes PKKs senior Iran member

MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member
Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours

Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours
Erdoğan hails new era after talks with jailed PKK leader

Erdoğan hails 'new era' after talks with jailed PKK leader
Parliaments AI commission holds inaugural meeting

Parliament's AI commission holds inaugural meeting
Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official

Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official
Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May

Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May
WORLD Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages being held in Gaza following separate meetings with Qatar's prime minister, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿