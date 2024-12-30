New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight

ANKARA
The updated version of Türkiye's Hürkuş training aircraft successfully completed its first flight on Dec. 30.

The flight conducted at Mürted air base in the capital Ankara followed ground testing. During the 20-minute journey, the aircraft reached an altitude of 6,500 feet and a speed of 140 knots, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) said in a statement on X.

Development of the upgraded Hürkuş began on May 3, 2021, as part of efforts to enhance the localization of Türkiye's defense industry.

TUSAŞ said the aircraft features reduced structural weight and aerodynamic improvements, along with domestically produced components such as canopies, cooling systems, hydraulic pumps, radios and Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems.

During the flight, the aircraft displayed a picture drawn by the daughter of Zahide Güçlü Ekici, a TUSAŞ employee who was among five killed in a terror attack at the firm's premises in October. PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

Deliveries of the new Hürkuş are set to begin in the new year, with the first 15 units slated for handover to the military. The remaining 40 units will be delivered by 2027.

“Seeing our dreams come true one by one shows how close we are to our future goals,” TUSAŞ general manager Mehmet Demiroğlu said in a post on X. "I would like to thank all my colleagues who contributed to this flight."

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
