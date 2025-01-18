New trend is ‘upgraded food’

EBRU ERKE

A concept from Türkiye is set to revolutionize the food industry: 'Upgraded Foods' blend tradition and science to create highly nutritious, eco-friendly products for the future.

Get ready for a new trend that will soon be widely discussed and lead to products sought after on grocery shelves in the years ahead. Following the rise of superfoods and functional foods, a new concept has emerged: Upgraded foods. The term "Good Wild," coined by Nutritionist Dilara Koçak and Food Engineer Hüseyin Şirin, has introduced this idea to the world literature.

It's difficult not to feel a sense of pride. In a time when the quest for clean food has reached unprecedented levels, they didn't need to go far. Drawing inspiration from our roots and traditions, they've achieved a first in the world and are on the brink of having their name recognized in the literature. After extensive R&D, they've rolled up their sleeves to begin production and make it accessible to a broader audience. I'm talking about Nutritionist and Sustainable Living Activist Dilara Koçak and Hüseyin Şirin, who describes himself as a Future Food Engineer.

Superfoods have been a popular choice for health-conscious eaters for some time. In fact, it was exciting to see foods like yogurt, kale, tahini, and almonds included in this category, which are already part of our regular diet. However, new foods that are set to challenge the dominance of superfoods, the brainchild of two successful entrepreneurs, Dilara and Hüseyin, will soon take center stage: Upgraded foods.

Superfoods refer to foods that are rich in nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. However, Nutritionist Dilara Koçak and Food Engineer Hüseyin Şirin have coined the term "upgraded food" for their innovative products, which they have been developing for a long time. This is because they enhance the food using science without altering its core essence. They chose this new term because, unlike "superfood," their approach involves directly improving food through scientific knowledge and expertise.

During my visit to the Future Food Institute in Bologna last year, one of the key lessons for chefs was to revisit traditional methods, particularly fermentation. The institute introduced various techniques from different cultures, such as pickling, tarhana, Japanese miso and many others, some of which we hadn't even heard of before. Dilara and Hüseyin's products align perfectly with this concept. By applying sprouting and fermentation to pulses, they create foods that offer enhanced and additional benefits through a blend of tradition and innovation.

Hüseyin Şirin explains that their R&D team is made up of nutritionists, food engineers, and food technicians. They use science to bring processing techniques that have benefited humanity for centuries into the modern era. One of these techniques involves sprouted fermented products, where they mimic the sprouting phase — plants' most vibrant state in nature — and combine it with traditional fermentation methods. This approach is a world-first.

So, what is the outcome of this combination? The result is a nutritious product with high bioavailability, a long shelf life, and minimal waste if not consumed quickly. Dilara explains her products like this: "We aimed to create solutions for the world's three biggest challenges: hunger, famine and health-related issues. Our inspiration came from our land, flora and traditions. With the growing human population and shrinking agricultural areas, the future demands plant-based, delicious and nutritious proteins with a low carbon footprint. Legumes are an excellent protein source but face issues with digestion and absorption. However, sprouting, an ancient technique, offers an effective solution. Sprouting, or germination, involves soaking legumes, seeds, or nuts to bring them to life. When combined with fermentation, it also enhances the probiotic and prebiotic support for the intestines."

According to a model project conducted last year by TÜBİTAK (Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye) and TÜGİP (Turkish Food Innovation Platform), sprouted fermented pulses show a 304 percent increase in antioxidant content and a 133 percent increase in phenol content compared to regular pulses. In addition to fermented and sprouted pulses, they also offer flours and crunchy pulses. Being the first to accomplish something is a significant achievement that demands great effort and spreading it globally requires at least as much dedication. However, Dilara and Hüseyin have already devised their strategy for global expansion and have begun taking steps toward it. We eagerly await updates that will make us even prouder.