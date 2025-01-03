New route arranged in Ephesus

İZMİR

The ancient city of Ephesus is preparing to offer visitors a new experience with its walkable routes, uncovered historical sites and redesigned entrance layout.

Ephesus, home to one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the Temple of Artemis, showcases Anatolia's rich history, spanning from prehistoric times to the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Beylic and Ottoman periods.

Excavations and restoration works in the ancient city, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continue throughout the year as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry's "Endless Ephesus: Heritage for the Future" project.

Once one of the most prominent tourism, trade and port cities of its time, Ephesus contributes significantly to the world of archaeology for 161 years of ongoing excavation work.

Despite not being fully unearthed, this ancient city draws attention as a vital hub that carries traces of the past to the present. Under the project, new arrangements are now being made at the ruins. Work involving new visitor areas and modifications to the walking route is expected to be completed by November 2025.

The new route, starting at the Vedius Gymnasium, will offer visitors an entirely novel new way to explore Ephesus Ruins.

Visitors will be able to walk along Stadium Street to view the stadium, proceed to the city's center at the ancient theater, traverse the grand columns of Harbor Street and closely examine significant structures like the Harbor Bath complex.

Professor Serdar Aybek, a faculty member at Dokuz Eylül University's Archaeology Department and coordinator of the "Endless Ephesus: Heritage for the Future" project, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the new route would provide visitors with a unique experience.

Aybek explained that efforts are focused on Stadium Street, stating, "A tourist who has visited Ephesus before will now encounter a much richer and more diverse walking route."

He added that the new route would open up an area previously unknown to many visitors in Ephesus. "The columns and floor coverings on Stadium Street have been revealed in their original texture. We’ve created a highly significant destination from the newly planned entrance point to the city’s heart, intersecting with the ancient theater and Harbor Street. With the adjustment of the street's elevation and the re-erection of toppled columns, this area will become even more enriched."

Roman bath basin unearthed

During the works, an ornamental monumental basin known as a "labrum," used in Roman baths, was discovered.

The artifact is believed to have been used in one of Ephesus’ major baths and later relocated to the area.

While giving insights about the discovery, Aybek said: "The labrum was used as a decorative fountain, especially during the Roman period. One of the finest examples, used by Emperor Nero, is displayed at the Vatican Museum in Rome. The labrum found in Ephesus is likely not in its original location, as its base and the ground it’s placed on suggest it was moved here later. We hope that further expert studies will clarify this in time. Once the restoration work is complete, we plan to present the artifact to our visitors."