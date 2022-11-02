New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

WASHINGTON
New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

An international team of astronomers on Oct. 31 announced the discovery of a large asteroid whose orbit crosses that of Earth, creating a small chance far in the future of a catastrophic collision.

The 1.5 kilometer-c(0.9 mile-) wide asteroid, named 2022 AP7, was discovered in area notoriously difficult to spot objects due to the glare from the Sun.

It was found along with two other near-Earth asteroids using a high-tech instrument on the Victor M. Blanco telescope in Chile that was originally developed to study dark matter.

“2022 AP7 crosses Earth’s orbit, which makes it a potentially hazardous asteroid, but it currently does not now or anytime in the future have a trajectory that will have it collide with the Earth,” said lead author of the findings, astronomer Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science.

The potential threat comes from the fact that like any orbiting object, its trajectory will be slowly modified due to myriad gravitational forces, notably by planets. Forecasts are therefore difficult on the very long term.

The newly-discovered asteroid is “the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years,” said NOIRLab, a US-funded research group that operates multiple observatories.

2022 AP7 takes five years to circle the Sun under its current orbit, which at its closest point to Earth remain several million kilometers away.

The risk is therefore very small, but in case of a collision, an asteroid of that size “would have a devastating impact on life as we know it,” said Sheppard. He explained that dust launched into the air would have a major cooling effect, provoking an “extinction event like hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years.”

His team’s results were published in the scientific journal The Astronomical Journal. The two other asteroids pose no risk to Earth, but one is the closest asteroid to the Sun ever found.

Some 30,000 asteroids of all sizes, including more than 850 larger than a kilometer wide, have been catalogued in the vicinity of the Earth, earning them the label “Near Earth Objects” (NEOs). None of them threaten Earth for the next 100 years.

According to Sheppard, there are “likely 20 to 50 large NEOs left to find,” but most are on orbits that put them in the Sun’s glare.

 

Space,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Barbarian’ director: ‘Original horror is working’

‘Barbarian’ director: ‘Original horror is working’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan intensifies diplomacy to resolve grain deadlock

    Erdoğan intensifies diplomacy to resolve grain deadlock

  2. Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto

    Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto

  3. Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

    Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

  4. King cobra returns to its enclosure at zoo

    King cobra returns to its enclosure at zoo

  5. Tourist influx raises fears for Mexico’s wine heartland

    Tourist influx raises fears for Mexico’s wine heartland
Recommended
Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up

Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up
Taylor Swift makes US song charts history with ’Midnights’

Taylor Swift makes US song charts history with ’Midnights’
Statue fragments found in Aizanoi

Statue fragments found in Aizanoi
‘Barbarian’ director: ‘Original horror is working’

‘Barbarian’ director: ‘Original horror is working’
Permacrisis, Britain’s ‘word of the year’

Permacrisis, Britain’s ‘word of the year’
Beyoğlu’s landmark patisserie closed

Beyoğlu’s landmark patisserie closed
WORLD Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.

ECONOMY Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister

Over 2 mln young people apply for housing project: Minister

Some 8 million people have applied for the newly launched social housing project, “My First Home, My First Workplace,” including more than 2 million young people, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.