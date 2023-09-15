New performing arts center opens at Manhattan 9/11 site

New performing arts center opens at Manhattan 9/11 site

NEW YORK
New performing arts center opens at Manhattan 9/11 site

Days after New York marked the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, it opened a new arts center on Sept. 13 in the last area of Ground Zero that had not yet been redeveloped.

New York's state governor, the city's mayor and other local officials came together to open the Perelman Performing Arts Center, a project decades in the making intended to provide a space of healing and celebration of life at the site of the 2001 destruction.

It's the final piece of a project intended for the once-devastated area in Lower Manhattan where reflecting pools indicate an area of memorial, the museum a place of education, and now the arts center for renewal.

In the aftermath of the attacks many advocates of building an arts center at the site repeated a line written by the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, who in the days after John F. Kennedy was assassinated said: "This will be our reply to violence: To make music more intensely, more beautifully, more devotedly than ever before."

That line was repeated at Wednesday's ceremony, which featured a performance of Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's definitive ballad "Somewhere" from "West Side Story," as well as a "ribbon-connecting" in lieu of a ribbon-cutting, meant to symbolize unity.

The $500-million, 12,000-square-meter project at the foot of the World Trade Center received significant funding from the city's former mayor Michael Bloomberg, who contributed $130,000 to the development funded mostly with private donations.

The cube-like building encased in almost 5,000 marble tiles houses three primary theaters, which can be used independently or combined, with 60 different configurations and capacities ranging from 90 to 950 seats.

"The arts, as we all know, is the heart of what makes New York a beacon of light for people around the world," said Bloomberg at the opening ceremony. "And Lower Manhattan has always been a crossroads of the world and a cauldron of creativity."

The project initially stalled as focus went to the memorial and museum, as well as to the new skyscraper and an unwieldy transit hub and shopping mall designed by Santiago Calatrava.

But in 2015 architect Joshua Ramus won an international design competition intended to revive momentum, as magnate Ron Perelman donated $75 million in a bid to reboot fundraising efforts.

The finally-opened center intends to showcase both emerging and established artists from the worlds of theater, dance, music, opera and multi-disciplinary performance.

9/11,

ARTS & LIFE Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

    Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

  2. ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

    ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'

  3. London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

    London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

  4. Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

    Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

  5. Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent

    Required reserves for KKM hiked to 25 percent
Recommended
Mamut Art Project presents brand new platform

Mamut Art Project presents brand new platform
Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress

Fraud called on non-humans presented in Mexican Congress
ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients like human doctor

ChatGPT diagnoses ER patients 'like human doctor'
Londons V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition

London's V&A hosts new Chanel exhibition
Inscription reveals Türkiyes strategic importance in maritime trade

Inscription reveals Türkiye's strategic importance in maritime trade
Vatican opens up palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins

Vatican opens up palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins
WORLD Tech industry leaders endorse regulating AI at rare summit in Washington

Tech industry leaders endorse regulating AI at rare summit in Washington

The nation's biggest technology executives on Wednesday loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence at an unusual closed-door meeting in the U.S. Senate. But there is little consensus on what regulation would look like, and the political path for legislation is difficult.

ECONOMY Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

Companies’ profits soared last year, show data

The combined net profit of nearly 1 million enterprises in Türkiye leaped 423 percent in 2022 from 2021 to stand at 1.5 trillion Turkish Liras ($56 billion), according to a survey jointly carried out by the Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.