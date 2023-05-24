New museums to open in Kuşadası

New museums to open in Kuşadası

AYDIN
New museums to open in Kuşadası

The Aegean town of Aydın’s Kuşadası district is drawing attention with its natural and historical riches, as well as its museums and newly opened cultural houses amid the ongoing transformation process.

Within the scope of the “City of Museums” project, the Kuşadası Municipality is establishing a museum in the Güvercinada Castle and Historical Caravanserai, the symbols of the city, and signed cooperation protocols with Türkiye’s important collectors. Also, a cultural house and three new museums will host visitors in a short time.

Currently, Kuşadası Municipality Necati Korkmaz Microminiature Exhibition Area displays works by Necati Korkmaz, one of the three micro-sculptors in the world. The artifacts can be seen with magnifying glasses and microscopes.

With the new ones, the number of museums will increase to five in the district.

Once the work is finished, the Güvercinada Castle, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, will begin to host Türkiye’s first Maritime Trade History Museum.

Within a protocol signed between Kuşadası Mayor Ömer Günel and collector Haluk Perk, a collection of historical artifacts consisting of various maritime objects, commercial items used in the historical development of maritime trade, fishing tools, coins, seals and tickets will be displayed at the Maritime Trade History Museum.

Another important symbol of Kuşadası, the four-centuries-old Caravanserai is also preparing to host the Coin and Archaeology Museum and the Porcelain Doll Museum.

The Coin and Archaeology Museum will display artifacts from the collector Zeki Karaoğlu while the Porcelain Doll Museum will display works from collectors Meral and Öğül Orhan, who have 290-piece German and French porcelain dolls collected in approximately 40 years.

The Kuşadası Municipality will also exhibit the traditional items used in the preparation and serving of Turkish coffee in the Turkish Coffee House in the center.

TÜRKIYE Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

    Victory Party announces its support to Kılıçdaroğlu in runoff

  2. Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

    Four-way joint center to be established in N Syria: Minister

  3. S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

    S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

  4. Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks

    Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks

  5. DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement

    DeSantis set to make presidential campaign announcement
Recommended
New museum to unveil five centuries of royal collections

New museum to unveil five centuries of royal collections
Musician finds his forte: Saving unwanted pianos

Musician finds his forte: Saving unwanted pianos
Cannes queasy over vomit-eating dieting drama

Cannes queasy over vomit-eating dieting drama
French orchestra to give solidarity concert

French orchestra to give solidarity concert
Ray Stevenson of ‘Thor’ dies at 58

Ray Stevenson of ‘Thor’ dies at 58
Architectural Biennale gives voice to long-silenced Africa

Architectural Biennale gives voice to long-silenced Africa
WORLD S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

South Korea was set to launch its first commercial-grade satellite Wednesday as rival North Korea pushed plans forward to place its first military spy satellite into orbit.

ECONOMY Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers making inroads into Turkish market

Chinese carmakers are increasing their share in the Turkish market, boosting sales by nearly tenfold since the start of the year.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”