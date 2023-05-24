New museums to open in Kuşadası

AYDIN

The Aegean town of Aydın’s Kuşadası district is drawing attention with its natural and historical riches, as well as its museums and newly opened cultural houses amid the ongoing transformation process.

Within the scope of the “City of Museums” project, the Kuşadası Municipality is establishing a museum in the Güvercinada Castle and Historical Caravanserai, the symbols of the city, and signed cooperation protocols with Türkiye’s important collectors. Also, a cultural house and three new museums will host visitors in a short time.

Currently, Kuşadası Municipality Necati Korkmaz Microminiature Exhibition Area displays works by Necati Korkmaz, one of the three micro-sculptors in the world. The artifacts can be seen with magnifying glasses and microscopes.

With the new ones, the number of museums will increase to five in the district.

Once the work is finished, the Güvercinada Castle, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, will begin to host Türkiye’s first Maritime Trade History Museum.

Within a protocol signed between Kuşadası Mayor Ömer Günel and collector Haluk Perk, a collection of historical artifacts consisting of various maritime objects, commercial items used in the historical development of maritime trade, fishing tools, coins, seals and tickets will be displayed at the Maritime Trade History Museum.

Another important symbol of Kuşadası, the four-centuries-old Caravanserai is also preparing to host the Coin and Archaeology Museum and the Porcelain Doll Museum.

The Coin and Archaeology Museum will display artifacts from the collector Zeki Karaoğlu while the Porcelain Doll Museum will display works from collectors Meral and Öğül Orhan, who have 290-piece German and French porcelain dolls collected in approximately 40 years.

The Kuşadası Municipality will also exhibit the traditional items used in the preparation and serving of Turkish coffee in the Turkish Coffee House in the center.