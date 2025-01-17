New measures introduced as bootleg alcohol deaths rise to 38

New measures introduced as bootleg alcohol deaths rise to 38

ISTANBUL
New measures introduced as bootleg alcohol deaths rise to 38

The death toll from Istanbul’s counterfeit alcohol crises has climbed to 38, with authorities implementing new measures to combat the growing threat.

Over the course of four days, 88 individuals sought medical treatment for methanol poisoning, with 38 tragically losing their lives.

Among those hospitalized, 27 remain in critical condition and are dependent on ventilators, while four others were discharged after recovering. However, two patients left the hospital without the doctors' consent, and one refused treatment altogether.

Istanbul Governor’s Office reported significant progress in its investigation, revealing that 15 individuals were detained for their alleged roles in distributing fake alcohol. Four of them were charged with "premeditated murder," while eight are still under investigation and three were released.

Authorities also confiscated 29 tons of counterfeit alcohol and shuttered 64 businesses involved in its illegal production or sale.

The outbreak appears to have originated in districts such as Güngören, Beyoğlu, Bakırköy and Başakşehir, where victims initially sought medical attention.

Investigators traced the counterfeit alcohol to establishments run by foreign nationals, including a venue in Başakşehir known as “Türkmen Lokantası.” The venue illegally sold fake spirits in plastic bottles for 30 Turkish Liras ($0.85) each.

Two Turkmen nationals operating the restaurant were arrested, with police discovering 50 liters of counterfeit alcohol and narcotics during a raid.

In light of the crisis, Istanbul authorities announced stricter regulations.

Businesses selling alcohol must now install high-resolution cameras capable of recording 24/7, with footage stored for 30 days.

Additionally, establishments caught selling fake or illicit alcohol will face license revocations, immediate closures and legal consequences.

Türkiye, tainted alcohol, deaths,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

    Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

  2. DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

    DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

  3. Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

    Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

  4. Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

    Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

  5. ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

    ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’
Recommended
DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks promising

DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'
Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan
Biden removes sanction references on Türkiye from 2019 decree

Biden removes sanction references on Türkiye from 2019 decree
Turkish top diplomat to visit Baku for bilateral, regional talks

Turkish top diplomat to visit Baku for bilateral, regional talks
Midterm break begins for 20 mln students

Midterm break begins for 20 mln students
Istanbul court arrests Beşiktaş mayor over bid-rigging claims

Istanbul court arrests Beşiktaş mayor over bid-rigging claims
WORLD Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
ECONOMY Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

The 2025 Investment Program reveals that the government has committed a staggering 1.44 trillion Turkish Liras to fund 14,238 projects spanning sectors like transport, energy, agriculture and education.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿