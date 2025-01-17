New measures introduced as bootleg alcohol deaths rise to 38

ISTANBUL

The death toll from Istanbul’s counterfeit alcohol crises has climbed to 38, with authorities implementing new measures to combat the growing threat.

Over the course of four days, 88 individuals sought medical treatment for methanol poisoning, with 38 tragically losing their lives.

Among those hospitalized, 27 remain in critical condition and are dependent on ventilators, while four others were discharged after recovering. However, two patients left the hospital without the doctors' consent, and one refused treatment altogether.

Istanbul Governor’s Office reported significant progress in its investigation, revealing that 15 individuals were detained for their alleged roles in distributing fake alcohol. Four of them were charged with "premeditated murder," while eight are still under investigation and three were released.

Authorities also confiscated 29 tons of counterfeit alcohol and shuttered 64 businesses involved in its illegal production or sale.

The outbreak appears to have originated in districts such as Güngören, Beyoğlu, Bakırköy and Başakşehir, where victims initially sought medical attention.

Investigators traced the counterfeit alcohol to establishments run by foreign nationals, including a venue in Başakşehir known as “Türkmen Lokantası.” The venue illegally sold fake spirits in plastic bottles for 30 Turkish Liras ($0.85) each.

Two Turkmen nationals operating the restaurant were arrested, with police discovering 50 liters of counterfeit alcohol and narcotics during a raid.

In light of the crisis, Istanbul authorities announced stricter regulations.

Businesses selling alcohol must now install high-resolution cameras capable of recording 24/7, with footage stored for 30 days.

Additionally, establishments caught selling fake or illicit alcohol will face license revocations, immediate closures and legal consequences.