New governor appointments made in 57 provinces

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made new governor appointments in 57 of all 81 provinces early on Aug. 10 with a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

As part of the new appointments, the southern province of Adana’s former governor Süleyman Elban was appointed as the new governor of the western province of İzmir, and former İzmir Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger became the new governor of Adana.

In addition, while former Malatya Governor Hulusi Şahin was appointed as the new governor of Antalya, former Antalya Governor Ersin Yazıcı was also appointed as the new governor of the eastern province.

According to the decree published in the Official Gazette, former secretary-general of the parliament Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoğlu was appointed as the new governor of Aksaray province.

Meanwhile, the head of the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) Yunus Sezer was appointed as the new governor of Edirne.

Within the scope of the decree, the former governors of several provinces such as Muş, Nevşehir, Çankırı, Şanlıurfa, Ordu, Zonguldak, Karabük, Şırnak and Burdur were appointed as chief civil inspectors.

Among the other provinces affected by the changes in governor positions are Mardin, Trabzon, Tekirdağ, Bursa, Çorum, Samsun, Düzce, Yalova, Tunceli and Sinop.