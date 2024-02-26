New fault line found in Marmara region

BURSA

In a study on active fault lines in the northwestern province of Bursa, a previously unknown fault line was discovered, which could cause a 7.3-magnitude earthquake.

While a possible major Istanbul earthquake is expected, a new fault line has been discovered in the Marmara region. In a joint study by three technical universities of the country, a 90-kilometer-long active fault line was discovered in Bursa, which was not previously included in maps.

Saying that there are 485 faults known so far in the country that can cause earthquakes larger than 5.5-magnitude, Geological Engineer Professor Dr. Şükrü Ersoy emphasized that Türkiye's seismicity is increasing.

“We have said before that there could be an earthquake larger than 7-magnitude in the Marmara region, but we said this for the north of Marmara. In recent days, the earthquakes around the Gulf of Gemlik in Bursa have shown us how dangerous the south is,” he said.

“Until now, we have always talked about the Marmara Region through the northern branch coming from Izmit Bay. There were two important points we knew here. The fault where the 1912 earthquake happened in Marmara. The other was the fault zone where the Kocaeli earthquake happened in 1999,” he added.

“There are active faults in these areas, but new active faults have also been found. Alluvial areas are very dangerous in terms of building stocks and new faults can be found through research in these areas. The latest one found is a fault that can be effective from Bursa to the northwestern province of Yalova,” Ersoy stated.

Ersoy said the new fault is estimated to produce a 7.3 magnitude earthquake according to its length.

Stating that there is no place that will not be affected by the earthquake, Ersoy said that the important thing is that we must achieve "resilient cities" in accordance with the regulations.

Nearly 150 micro-earthquakes have occurred in the Biga district of the northwestern province of Çanakkale since Feb. 4.

Professor Dr. Tolga Bekler, the director of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Earthquake Research and Application Center said, "It may be possible to say that sometimes, as a result of these stresses, a new fault formed by these small earthquakes has emerged."

“We can also see such tremors in Eastern and Western Anatolia. Biga is already a very complex region. Within the tectonic structures in Türkiye, it is a complex region where different tectonic regimes develop and create serious stress areas. So, I don't think it's right to turn this like a disaster,” he said.