New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Türkiye

HATAY

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Feb. 20 in Türkiye's southern province of Hatay, the hardest hit by a February 6 tremor which left more than 41,000 dead in the country, the disaster response agency AFAD said.

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04 pm (1704 GMT) and was strongly felt by AFP teams in Antakya and Adana, 200 kilometres (300 miles) to the north.