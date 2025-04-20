Netflix earnings in first quarter of 2025 top forecasts

NEW YORK
Netflix has reported quarterly profit of $2.9 billion as revenue grew 13 percent with help from recent subscription price hikes.

The company said it was "off to a good start in 2025" on revenue of $10.5 billion in the recently ended quarter.

Revenue grew due thanks to slightly higher subscription and ad earnings, along with the timing of some expenses, according to Netflix.

Netflix early this year raised premium and standard memberships in the United States two dollars more per month, to $25 and $18 respectively, while a standard ad-supported tier increased by one dollar.

In a bid to boost sputtering growth, the company launched an ad-subsidized offering in late 2023 around the same time as a crackdown on sharing passwords.

Netflix has been steadily improving its ad platform as viewers continue to turn away from traditional television to streaming shows on demand.

Netflix forecast revenue growth of 15 percent in the current quarter, crediting its lineup of shows and films along with improvements to its ad platform.

Netflix touted hits including its "Adolescence" series that has logged some 124 million views, and the Spanish-language film "Counterattack" from Mexico.

Netflix said in February it would spend $1 billion over four years producing films and series in Mexico.

Investors view Netflix as a rare haven in a stock market roiled by US President Donald Trump's stop-start tariff plans targeting dozens of trade partners.

This quarter marks a shift by Netflix to stop reporting subscriber numbers along with its earnings figures.

The company finished out last year with more than 300 million subscribers.

 

