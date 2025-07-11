Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event

BALIKESİR

In a rare coastal experience in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Balıkesir, a group of nature enthusiasts walked from one island to another by wading through shallow seawater, a route only accessible under specific conditions.

The event took place in the city’s Ayvalık district, where participants began their journey at the Pateriça peninsula of Cunda Island.

From there, they crossed the shallow waterway known as the “false strait" to reach Maden Island on foot.

The unique natural formation allowed the group to literally walk across the sea, creating an experience that combined elements of hiking and swimming.

“Today we came here to benefit from the gifts of nature and to see some of the most beautiful places in our region,” said group leader Erhan Çiftçi.

“We’re currently on Cunda Island, and in front of us is Maden Island. Today we’ll walk from one island to another. This is a rare and unique experience in Türkiye.”

The event attracted not only local participants but also international visitors.

Among them was Bilge Akpınar, a hiking enthusiast from the United States.

“This is going to be a wonderful experience for me. I’ve never seen or heard of a place like this before. I normally live in the U.S.,” she said. “Walking through water to reach another island is truly interesting and will be an unforgettable experience.”

First-time participant Niyazi Tekin also expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m excited, this will be my first time walking here. I hope it will be a pleasant and enjoyable walk.”

Once on Maden Island, participants swam in its quiet coves and spent time immersed in nature.

After their seaside break, the group returned to Cunda Island by retracing the same shallow path.

This natural crossing is only possible at certain times of the year when water levels are low enough to expose the strait.

Ayvalık is one of Türkiye’s well-known coastal destinations, attracting both local and international tourists with its island views.

The touristic district is home to a total of 22 islands.