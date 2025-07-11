Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event

Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event

BALIKESİR
Nature enthusiasts ‘walk’ through islands in rare event

In a rare coastal experience in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Balıkesir, a group of nature enthusiasts walked from one island to another by wading through shallow seawater, a route only accessible under specific conditions.

The event took place in the city’s Ayvalık district, where participants began their journey at the Pateriça peninsula of Cunda Island.

From there, they crossed the shallow waterway known as the “false strait" to reach Maden Island on foot.

The unique natural formation allowed the group to literally walk across the sea, creating an experience that combined elements of hiking and swimming.

“Today we came here to benefit from the gifts of nature and to see some of the most beautiful places in our region,” said group leader Erhan Çiftçi.

“We’re currently on Cunda Island, and in front of us is Maden Island. Today we’ll walk from one island to another. This is a rare and unique experience in Türkiye.”

The event attracted not only local participants but also international visitors.

Among them was Bilge Akpınar, a hiking enthusiast from the United States.

“This is going to be a wonderful experience for me. I’ve never seen or heard of a place like this before. I normally live in the U.S.,” she said. “Walking through water to reach another island is truly interesting and will be an unforgettable experience.”

First-time participant Niyazi Tekin also expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m excited, this will be my first time walking here. I hope it will be a pleasant and enjoyable walk.”

Once on Maden Island, participants swam in its quiet coves and spent time immersed in nature.

After their seaside break, the group returned to Cunda Island by retracing the same shallow path.

This natural crossing is only possible at certain times of the year when water levels are low enough to expose the strait.

Ayvalık is one of Türkiye’s well-known coastal destinations, attracting both local and international tourists with its island views.

The touristic district is home to a total of 22 islands.

 

cunda island,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

    Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

  2. US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

    US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

  3. Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

    Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

  4. UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

    UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

  5. Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

    Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again
Recommended
Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament
Turkish fishermen battle waves to deliver tuna to Aegean

Turkish fishermen battle waves to deliver tuna to Aegean
Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye

Meditation tourism set to reach highlands in eastern Türkiye
Sulcus in human brain named after renowned neurosurgeon Yaşargil

Sulcus in human brain named after renowned neurosurgeon Yaşargil
Türkiye swelters through one of hottest June in 55 years

Türkiye swelters through one of hottest June in 55 years
Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point
Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support

Bosnia commemorates Srebrenica genocide as Türkiye shows support
WORLD US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

The United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine as it struggles to fend off a recent escalation in Russia’s drone and missile attacks, President Donald Trump and his chief diplomat said.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿