NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya

  • June 19 2020 11:28:00

NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya

BRUSSELS
NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will look into an incident between French and Turkish naval vessels in the Mediterranean as the two allies accused each other over their actions in the region.

“We have made sure that NATO military authorities are investigating the incident to bring full clarity into what happened,” Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing a video meeting between NATO defense ministers on June 18.

“I think that’s the best way now to deal with that, clarify what actually happened,” he added.

Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship
Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship

Turkey and France are on rival camps in Libya where the latter is supporting General Khalifa Haftar’s forces, accused of targeting breaking the ceasefire and staging attacks against the civilian targets in its operations for capturing Tripoli. Turkey backs the internationally supported Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj through a security deal brokered in late 2019.

In an interview with the private broadcaster CNNTürk late June 18, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu slammed France for its continued support to Haftar at the expense of undermining international efforts to provide political unity in Libya.

On the incident between Turkish and French vessels, Çavuşoğlu said, “They are trying to examine our vessels there and whether we are deploying some things to Libya. We also have warships there. You will get your response if you treat your NATO ally in such a way.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

    Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

  2. Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

    Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

  3. Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

    Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

  4. Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

    Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

  5. Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard

    Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard
Recommended
Ankara will work with Washington on Libya, says foreign minister

Ankara will work with Washington on Libya, says foreign minister

Turkey expects Iraq to cooperate in fighting PKK: Official

Turkey expects Iraq to cooperate in fighting PKK: Official
Turkey’s Bozkır congratulated on UN General Assembly helm

Turkey’s Bozkır congratulated on UN General Assembly helm
Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship

Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship
Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning
Libya welcomed Turkish delegation’s visit: FM Çavuşoğlu

Libya welcomed Turkish delegation’s visit: FM Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Global virus death toll passes 450,000

Global virus death toll passes 450,000

The number of people killed by coronavirus worldwide passed 450,000 on June 18, after the toll doubled in just a month and a half, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1615 GMT.
ECONOMY Turkeys external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets hit $225.8 billion at the end of April, down 10.9% from the end of 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 19. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe's German star Max Kruse declared he is "unilaterally" quitting the team, the Turkish football club said on June 18.