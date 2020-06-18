Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship

  • June 18 2020 16:15:00

Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship

ANKARA
Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship

A senior Turkish military official has refuted claims that a Turkish navy had harassed a French warship.

The claims of a French Defense Ministry official accusing the Turkish navy of harassing a French warship on a NATO mission was “untrue,” a Turkish military official told Anadolu Agency.

“If one takes into account that the French warship was refueled by our side before the alleged incident, it is clear how inappropriate and intentional the allegation is,” the agency quoted the anonymous official as saying.

The French warship did not establish communications with the Turkish ship during the incident, said the official.

Noting that the French military ship was rapidly maneuvering in violation of NATO procedures and safety rules at sea, the official said that the issue was also shared with NATO military authorities.

While doing this close and dangerous maneuver, the French ship was monitored by the Turkish warship by the camera on the fire control radar for additional navigational safety, but it was never monitored with radar, the official noted.

“A simple coordination problem, which could have been solved among the allied elements on land — if the NATO procedures were easily and correctly implemented, as it has been until today — but instead being shared with the media is not compatible with the principles of solidarity, cooperation and coordination, and the spirit of alliance,” the official said.

France said the French ship had wanted to check whether the Turkish vessel Çirkin was smuggling arms into Libya. In response, French officials said Çirkin had switched off its tracking system, masked its ID number, and refused to say where it was going.

The French Foreign Ministry has accused Turkey’s navy of acting in a hostile manner towards its NATO allies to prevent them from enforcing a United Nations arms embargo on Libya.

Turkey, which backs the internationally recognized GNA authorities in Tripoli, has secured a foothold in Libya by helping to repel an assault on the capital by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

    Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

  2. Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

    Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

  3. Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

    Masks mandatory in Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa with new measures

  4. Flux in COVID-19 cases within expected range: Health minister

    Flux in COVID-19 cases within expected range: Health minister

  5. Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

    Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning
Recommended
Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning
Libya welcomed Turkish delegation’s visit: FM Çavuşoğlu

Libya welcomed Turkish delegation’s visit: FM Çavuşoğlu
UN picks Turkish diplomat for General Assembly presidency

UN picks Turkish diplomat for General Assembly presidency
High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya

High-level Turkish delegation pays visit to Libya
Russian FM Lavrov’s visit ‘postponed over Libya ceasefire’

Russian FM Lavrov’s visit ‘postponed over Libya ceasefire’
Italian FMs visit to Turkey postponed

Italian FM's visit to Turkey postponed
WORLD Elections in Turkish Cyprus may be moved up to earlier date

Elections in Turkish Cyprus may be moved up to earlier date

Presidential elections planned to be held in Turkish Cyprus on Oct. 11 may be moved to an earlier date if everything goes well in terms of the public’s health, according to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı.
ECONOMY Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

Economy to emerge stronger post-virus: VP Oktay

In the post-coronavirus period, Turkey has its eyes on becoming the center of supply chains and travel routes taking advantage from an ever-rising profile in the international arena, the country's vice president said on June 17. 
SPORTS Başaksehir seeking away victory in weeks opening game

Başaksehir seeking away victory in week's opening game

Turkish Super Lig will continue with its 28th matchday on June 19 as MKE Ankaragücü will host Medipol Başaksehir.