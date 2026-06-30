NATO parliamentary leaders call for unity, stronger defense

ISTANBUL

Parliamentary leaders from several NATO member states have called for stronger defense capabilities, alliance unity and closer cooperation during the NATO Parliamentary Summit in Istanbul.

Speaking at the summit hosted by Türkiye, Bulgarian National Assembly Speaker Mihaela Dotsova said the upcoming NATO leaders’ summit in Ankara would be an opportunity to reaffirm the alliance’s commitment to collective security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region.

Dotsova said NATO remained a cornerstone of Bulgaria’s security at a time of growing instability and multiple conflicts, adding that Sofia was continuing to modernize its armed forces.

Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic said Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, hybrid threats, disruptive technologies and growing strategic competition were reshaping Europe’s security landscape.

“Military power, of course, remains indispensable, but it is no longer sufficient on its own,” he said, pointing to the importance of critical infrastructure, economic and technological progress and political cohesion.

Jandrokovic said Croatia was on track to allocate 3 percent of its gross domestic product to defense by 2030 and was determined to raise the figure to 5 percent by 2035.

Dutch House of Representatives Speaker Thom van Campen said parliamentary diplomacy plays a vital role in building trust between countries and strengthening transatlantic solidarity.

“We are meeting in Türkiye, which serves as a bridge between continents and cultures, and this is no coincidence,” he said, urging allies to show that NATO is “united, determined and ready to act.”

Speakers from several countries also emphasized continued support for Ukraine.

Estonian Parliament Speaker Lauri Hussar said NATO members’ decision to allocate 5 percent of GDP to defense by 2035 was historic and called for deeper cooperation in regional defense planning and air defense.

“Peace is never free and weakness always comes at a cost. Unity is NATO’s center of gravity,” he said.

Polish Senate Speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska called for increased resilience against Russia and said Ukraine should be supported “with all our strength.”

British House of Lords Speaker Michael Forsyth described Türkiye as “a valuable partner” at the intersection of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, saying Ankara plays an important diplomatic role in connecting regions and mediating conflicts.

Forsyth said deterrence is less costly than conflict and collective defense is more effective than acting alone.

French NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation head Natalia Pouzyreff said Ukraine’s future lies in NATO and that the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration would contribute directly to regional security and stability.

Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil said Europe should assume greater responsibility for NATO’s defense, adding that “a stronger Europe means a stronger NATO.”

Greek NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation deputy head Dimitris Keridis described Istanbul as “magnificent” and said Türkiye should be included in the Schengen Area, adding that Greece was sincere in extending a hand of friendship.

The NATO leaders’ summit will be held in Ankara on July 7-8.