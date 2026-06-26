NATO to unveil ‘tens of billions of dollars’ in defense contracts

NATO to unveil ‘tens of billions of dollars’ in defense contracts

WASHINGTON
NATO to unveil ‘tens of billions of dollars’ in defense contracts

 

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on June 25 that the alliance will unveil tens of billions of dollars in new defense contracts at next month’s summit in the Turkish capital Ankara, as member states seek to expand military production and strengthen collective security capabilities.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council Front Page event in Washington, Rutte said NATO allies must do more to translate their economic strength into military capabilities amid growing global security challenges.

“At the summit, we will have a big defense industry day on the first day and you will see a massive amount of new contracts, MOUs, letters of intent, but also big contracts being signed, which will give a clear signal to our 1 billion citizens in NATO territory,” he said.

“We will announce tens of billions of dollars of new contracts,” he said.

When asked how the July 7-8 Ankara summit compares with other NATO summits, Rutte said it would be “more important” than last year’s gathering in The Hague as the alliance shifts its focus from making pledges to delivering on them.

“It was amazingly important that in The Hague. We agreed on the 5 percent [defense spending target] and to support Ukraine and to ramp up defense production.” However, Rutte said the Ankara summit would focus on translating those pledges into concrete action.

Separately, Rutte hailed Türkiye’s defense company Aselsan.

“This spring, I spoke with talented young engineers at Aselsan, Türkiye’s largest defense electronics company. They are driving Türkiye’s defense industrial revolution, which will benefit every member of our alliance,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

    Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

  2. Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

    Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

  3. Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

    Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

  4. Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

    Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

  5. Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each
Recommended
Turkish, Canadian top diplomats meet to explore broader ties

Turkish, Canadian top diplomats meet to explore broader ties
Türkiye: Attempts to ignore Turkish Cypriot rights unacceptable

Türkiye: Attempts to ignore Turkish Cypriot rights unacceptable
Burden-sharing to dominate NATO summit in Ankara, says Duran

Burden-sharing to dominate NATO summit in Ankara, says Duran
Erdoğan says Türkiye stands with Venezuela after quakes

Erdoğan says Türkiye stands with Venezuela after quakes
European leaders seek united NATO stance before Ankara summit

European leaders seek united NATO stance before Ankara summit
Trump hints at F-35 progress for Türkiye as efforts underway for engine sales

Trump hints at F-35 progress for Türkiye as efforts underway for engine sales
WORLD Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel and the United States on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries.

ECONOMY Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 26 that it raised $2.75 billion through a six-year sukuk (lease certificate) issuance in international capital markets on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿