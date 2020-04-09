NATO acknowledges Turkish aid to Bosnia

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

NATO’s strategic military command on April 9 acknowledged Turkey for sending aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina among other Balkan countries, saying "we are stronger together."



“Turkey provided aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina to assist in the fight against #COVID19,” the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) said on Twitter.



“NATO Allies and partners continue to support each other during this pandemic and show we are Stronger Together."



Ankara on April 8 sent medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight COVID-19, the virus that has infected almost 1.5 million people in 184 countries and territories.



Masks, overalls, and test kits prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry have been delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.