NATO acknowledges Turkish aid to Bosnia

  • April 09 2020 17:28:00

NATO acknowledges Turkish aid to Bosnia

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
NATO acknowledges Turkish aid to Bosnia

NATO’s strategic military command on April 9 acknowledged Turkey for sending aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina among other Balkan countries, saying "we are stronger together."

“Turkey provided aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina to assist in the fight against #COVID19,” the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) said on Twitter.

“NATO Allies and partners continue to support each other during this pandemic and show we are Stronger Together."

Ankara on April 8 sent medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight COVID-19, the virus that has infected almost 1.5 million people in 184 countries and territories.

Masks, overalls, and test kits prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry have been delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus hits districts unevenly in large Turkish provinces

    Coronavirus hits districts unevenly in large Turkish provinces

  2. Turkey opens airspace to save Italian toddler’s life

    Turkey opens airspace to save Italian toddler’s life

  3. Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas

    Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas

  4. Coronavirus death toll rises to 812, with 38,226 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 812, with 38,226 total cases

  5. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak
Recommended
Spain announces arrival of ventilators from Turkey

Spain announces arrival of ventilators from Turkey
COVID-19 claims lives of 222 Turkish expats

COVID-19 claims lives of 222 Turkish expats
Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss COVID-19

Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss COVID-19 
Turkey sends medical aid to five Balkan countries

Turkey sends medical aid to five Balkan countries
Turkish FM, counterparts discuss virus via video link

Turkish FM, counterparts discuss virus via video link
Turkey to send medical aid to Serbia

Turkey to send medical aid to Serbia

WORLD Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

Watchdog blames Syria for chemical weapons attacks

The global chemical weapons watchdog on April 8 for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks, saying President Bashar al-Assad's air force used the nerve gas sarin and chlorine three times in 2017.  

ECONOMY Turkey to ban layoffs for three months to ease COVID-19 impact

Turkey to ban layoffs for three months to ease COVID-19 impact

The Turkish government is planning to ban layoffs for three months in a bid to protect those lacking job security and to ease damages to the economy due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a draft legislation.
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.