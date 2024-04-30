‘Nationality difference fee’ charged by hotel sparks debate

‘Nationality difference fee’ charged by hotel sparks debate

ANTALYA
‘Nationality difference fee’ charged by hotel sparks debate

A controversy has ignited regarding a hotel in the southern region of Antalya due to its implementation of dual pricing under the guise of a "nationality difference fee."

A Turkish citizen who made the reservation via a British website after finding the prices comparatively cheaper than those charged to Turks found himself facing an extra 120 euros upon arrival.

The fee was reflected on the receipt as a nationality difference fee, causing uproar on social media platforms.

Responding to the issue, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on its social media account that it demanded an explanation from the hotel involved and that a thorough audit would be conducted.

“Our ministry has requested an official defense from the hotel, and an inspector has been assigned for the audit to be carried out,” the statement read.

Appropriate legal measures will be taken against any violations discovered during the audit process, it added.

The hotel also made a statement apologizing to the public for the expression used in the receipt. In the statement, the hotel further clarified that discrepancies in pricing may occur due to regional and seasonal promotions.

debate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  2. EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

    EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

  3. Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

    Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

  4. Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

    Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

  5. Palestinian state crucial for global peace: MHP leader

    Palestinian state crucial for global peace: MHP leader
Recommended
Engineers develop ‘Earthquake Black Box System’ to aid rescue efforts

Engineers develop ‘Earthquake Black Box System’ to aid rescue efforts
Landlocked province exports fish to Europe

Landlocked province exports fish to Europe
Antalya’s tourism charm marred by aggressive sellers

Antalya’s tourism charm marred by aggressive sellers
Manisa paste festival returns after hiatus

Manisa paste festival returns after hiatus
High school student earns full scholarship to Yale with unique essay

High school student earns full scholarship to Yale with unique essay
Local strawberry boom reshaping rural economies

Local strawberry boom reshaping rural economies
WORLD Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

Indonesia's remote Mount Ruang volcano erupted several times on Tuesday, authorities said, issuing the highest level of alert and ordering thousands of people to evacuate due to the threat of a tsunami from debris sliding into the sea.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals increased by 13.2 percent in January-March to more than 7 million, while tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2024 rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to $8.78 billion, separate data showed on April 30.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿