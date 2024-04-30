‘Nationality difference fee’ charged by hotel sparks debate

ANTALYA

A controversy has ignited regarding a hotel in the southern region of Antalya due to its implementation of dual pricing under the guise of a "nationality difference fee."

A Turkish citizen who made the reservation via a British website after finding the prices comparatively cheaper than those charged to Turks found himself facing an extra 120 euros upon arrival.

The fee was reflected on the receipt as a nationality difference fee, causing uproar on social media platforms.

Responding to the issue, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on its social media account that it demanded an explanation from the hotel involved and that a thorough audit would be conducted.

“Our ministry has requested an official defense from the hotel, and an inspector has been assigned for the audit to be carried out,” the statement read.

Appropriate legal measures will be taken against any violations discovered during the audit process, it added.

The hotel also made a statement apologizing to the public for the expression used in the receipt. In the statement, the hotel further clarified that discrepancies in pricing may occur due to regional and seasonal promotions.