Erdoğan announces day of mourning over death of Iranian president

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday Türkiye would observe a day of mourning over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

"During our cabinet meeting, we have decided to declare a day of mourning in our country to share the deep pain of the Iranian people," Erdoğan said after a cabinet meeting late on May 20.

Earlier, Erdoğan spoke by phone with Mohammad Mokhber and told the Iranian caretaker president that Türkiye would stand by Tehran during this “mournful period.”

Türkiye's Communications Directorate quoted the President as saying Türkiye would “continue to fulfill the requirements of the neighborly and brotherly ties” with Iran.

Erdoğan said he would “always remember” the late Iranian president and foreign minister for their contributions to relations between the countries.

Turkish leaders have expressed their condolences to the Iranian people following the death of Iranian President.

Erdoğan also conveyed his sorrow in a message posted on social media.

"I pray for God's mercy on my dear colleague, brother, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, who we learned unfortunately passed away in a helicopter crash," the president wrote.

"As a counterpart who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his time in office, I remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude."

In a similar vein, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş offered his condolences to the Iranian people through his social media account.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also expressed his sympathies to the families of Raisi, Amirabdollahian and others who perished in the crash, emphasizing his sorrow over the incident.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during a press conference with his Pakistani counterpart, voiced his deep sadness over the accident and extended his condolences to the Iranian people. Fidan mentioned that Türkiye is in close coordination with Iranian authorities in the aftermath of the crash.

Messages of sympathy also poured in from across Türkiye's political spectrum. The spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Ömer Çelik, and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel shared their condolences on social media.