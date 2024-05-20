Central Bank dollar reserves improving, says Şimşek

Central Bank dollar reserves improving, says Şimşek

ANKARA
Central Bank dollar reserves improving, says Şimşek

There has been an unprecedented improvement in the Central Bank of Türkiye’s dollar reserves, Finance Minister Şimşek said on Monday.

“The Central Bank's daily balance sheet shows an improvement of almost $49 billion between April 1 and 16. This is an improvement unprecedented in history,” Şimşek said in an interview with TRT Haber.

Some of the improvement is due to corporate resources, some of it is from long-term external financing, and some of it can be considered hot money inflows, the minister added.

“If we hadn't purchased foreign currency from the market, the dollar could have dropped below 30 Turkish Liras,” Şimşek said.

“There's no reason for the lira to lose value. We have accumulated reserves and need to strengthen our reserve position. Currently, Türkiye is experiencing a significant influx of funds, the current account deficit is decreasing, and the Turkish lira is very attractive. There's no reason for a serious depreciation of the lira. This is supportive of lowering inflation.”

The minister added that no tax increases, other for some exceptions and exemptions in Value Added Tax (VAT), are planned this year, and the inflation expectations are improving.

“We are determined to decrease inflation,” Şimşek said.

“We will not back down after a slight decrease this year. We will bring the inflation down to 14 percent next year and to single-digit the following year. We will not take a step back from our fiscal and monetary policy. We will continue to work until we bring inflation down.”

Şimşek said while the government continues to work to heal the wounds of the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes, it will take non-earthquake expenditures under control.

“We will implement the savings package in the public sector,” he said.

“We will accelerate structural reforms. We will strengthen it through fiscal discipline and productivity by accelerating reforms.”

Economy, Mehmet Şimşek ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

    Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

  2. Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

    Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

  3. Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

    Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

  4. Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

    Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

  5. Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

    Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism
Recommended
Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains
IMF cautions on timing of UK rate cut

IMF cautions on timing of UK rate cut
Turkish Airlines eyes 171 mln passengers by 2033

Turkish Airlines eyes 171 mln passengers by 2033
Türkiye increasing share in luxury tourism

Türkiye increasing share in luxury tourism
Probe finds forced labor ties in automakers imports

Probe finds forced labor ties in automakers' imports
Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection

Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection
Incognito Market founder arrested in US

'Incognito Market' founder arrested in US
WORLD Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Health professionals in Israel have reported to the BBC that Palestinian detainees from Gaza are frequently restrained to hospital beds, sometimes naked and in nappies, which they consider tantamount to torture.

ECONOMY Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Drivers and ticket inspectors on Paris commuter trains launched a one-day strike yesterday to pressure management over bonuses for the Olympics this July and August, leading to criticism of union tactics.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿