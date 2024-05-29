National Security Council addresses terrorism, Gaza crisis

ANKARA

The National Security Council (MGK) meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 28, drew attention to the activities of the PKK terrorists in Syria, stating that any attempt that threatens national security and the territorial integrity of the region will not be tolerated.

“Any fait accompli in violation of our national security and the territorial integrity of our neighbors will not be given an opportunity,” the statement released after the MGK meeting said, drawing attention to the PKK's election scheme in Syria.

In defiance of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, the PYD/YPG, an offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization, called for illegal local elections in Syria, where a civil war has been raging since 2011.

The four-hour-long meeting reiterated Türkiye’s determination to eliminate terrorist organizations that target the country’s national security and safety in the region.

It was stated that the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, which has turned the lands it usurped in Iraq and Syria into a nest of terrorism, and the support provided to it will be eliminated, along with all of its elements in the region.

The meeting also emphasized that Türkiye's coordination and cooperation with Iraq would be enhanced further by the expansion of the countries' covenant basis and that concrete security steps would "strengthen our joint efforts for the development of our region."

Türkiye increased its collaboration efforts with the Iraqi army to combat the PKK, with Ankara providing technical assistance to Iraq to secure its borders and prevent the PKK from moving around the region.

The PKK has relocated a significant portion of its operations to northern Iraq, including a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains, as Turkish operations have reduced its domestic presence in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Palestinian statehood

Türkiye's top security body emphasized the critical importance of expanding the number of countries that recognize Palestine as a state and intensifying efforts to hold Israel accountable for the massacres it committed.

"It is of critical importance to increase the number of countries recognizing the State of Palestine and enhance the efforts towards ensuring that those responsible for the massacre are held accountable before justice by being on the right side of history," the statement said.

"Israel's continued massacres in Gaza, disregard for international legal obligations, and suppression of global protests against these crimes expose the insincerity of those who claim to have upheld the rule of law, democracy, and freedom of expression," it continued.

Despite mounting concern over the civilian toll of its attacks on Gaza, Israel has shown no sign of changing course, and international efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire remain stalled.

Israel struck a refugee camp in Rafah's safe zone on Sunday, killing at least 45 Palestinians. On Tuesday, Israel struck a camp in the evacuation zone once more, violating international law.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

The MGK statement also highlighted the potential for significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), warned of potential new threats, such as cyber attacks, and underlined Türkiye's readiness for the scientific, economic, and military implications of AI research and prioritizing advanced skills in the field.