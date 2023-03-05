Opposition continues its walk without Good Party, to announce Kılıçdaroğlu as candidate

ANKARA

The oppositional Nation Alliance has reiterated its unity and commitment to coming to power in the next elections after the Good (İYİ) Party has parted ways with it over a disagreement on who should be the joint presidential candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The five leaders of the alliance will meet on March 6 to announce Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as the joint candidate, and the road map they will implement in the coming period. A Good Party official has said Akşener will not join the meeting.

Ankara witnessed a rare political tremor following the abrupt departure of Good Party leader Meral Akşener from the Nation Alliance after she harshly accused all the five leaders of plotting against her and her party on March 3.

The Nation Alliance was formed first between CHP’s Kılıçdaroğlu and Good Party’s Akşener following their cooperation in the 2019 local elections that resulted in significant victories in Türkiye’s largest metropoles, including İstanbul and Ankara.

The alliance was later expanded and institutionalized with the participation of the Felicity Party and Democrat Party. In the latest wave, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party joined. It was generally called the Table of Six.

‘Table of Five’

Now the Table of Five had their first meeting without Akşener on March 4 to elaborate what to do next after she decided to quit the alliance. “We will continue our path without leaving anyone behind, breaking nobody’s heart and disappointing 85 million people. Our aim is a victory without any loser!” it said in a written statement.

In an indirect response to Akşener’s accusations, the statement recalled that consultations, collective mind and compromise have been the pillars of the decision-making processes at the Nation Alliance since its foundation.

İstanbul, Ankara mayors voice support to Kılıçdaroğlu

In her departure statement, Akşener made an open call to İstanbul and Ankara mayors, Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş, to announce their candidacy for the presidency. Both elected with the ticket of CHP, İmamoğlu and Yavaş reiterated their support for Kılıçdaroğlu in Twitter messages and posed with the CHP leader with the participation of other mayors from big cities on March 5.

In the meantime, İmamoğlu and Yavaş sought to meet Akşener but their appeal was turned down by the Good Party.

Eyes on Akşener

A former member of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Akşener formed her own Good Party in 2017 after a major dispute with MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli. Her party could race in the 2018 polls only after 15 CHP deputies joined the Good Party following the instruction by CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The Good Party had almost 10 percent of votes in the elections that provided 43 seats the Parliament. The public opinion surveys shows that Akşener’s party has a potential of garnering around 12 percent of votes with questions to whom they will vote in the presidential elections.

According to press reports, Akşener is mulling to stand against Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu in the election or appoint someone else from her party. In a surprising move, Akşener has invited a criminal law expert and a frequent commentator of the televised roundtables, Prof. Ersan Şen for a meeting on his potential candidacy.

However, a Good Party official said the meeting with Şen will serve as an opportunity to exchange views about the latest developments.

HDP suggests unity

Following the departure of Akşener, who was categorically against any cooperation with the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP), the HDP leaders signaled they can launch a new understanding with the Nation Alliance.

In a statement after a high-level meeting at the party, co-chairman of the HDP Mithat Sancar said “It is the day to expand hope and joint struggle. The HDP is aware of its responsibility and has the will to fulfill this responsibility.”

The HDP has not yet announced its presidential candidate. It was conveying messages that it would not run in the polls in case CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu would race as the joint candidate.